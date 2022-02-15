Meet your new Broncos coaching staff

Last week, I went through an update on all of the coaching hires the Denver Broncos have made. Now that the Super Bowl is over, things are becoming much more clear and much more rapidly. In fact, I think it is safe to say we can finally introduce the new Broncos’ coaching staff for 2022.

There might be a couple of additions coming, but this is looking fairly complete here. I’ve linked each name to a good source to learn more on the coach - if I could find one.

Head Coach: Nathaniel Hackett

Special Assistant to Head Coach / Instructional Designer: John Vieira

Offense

Defense

Special Teams

