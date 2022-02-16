The upside to a rough season

While Broncos Country is ready to kick the dust off our heels and move on from the Broncos’ 2022 NFL season, there is an upside.

Nick Shook in today’s lead-off article gives high praise to the Broncos for what they got out of their draft class of 2022. We got legitimate playtime from multiple rookies which either speaks highly of the job that George Paton did in drafting or speaks to a dearth of quality on the Broncos roster he inherited.

My take is that it probably is a little bit of both. Patrick Surtian II is undeniable as a legit starting NFL cornerback who has the looks of a playmaker for years to come.

What interests me more though is the experience that Quinn Meinerz got in his rookie season. For a 3rd round pick to get so many snaps against NFL players is such a huge boon for his development. He’s headed into his 2nd year solidly as the Broncos backup guard who can be relied on to step in and hold it down should either Glasgow or Risner get injured.

What are your thoughts, Broncos Country? Are you most excited about Javonte “Pooky” Williams? Is Jonathan Cooper going to evolve into a real pass-rushing threat in 2023? Let us know in the comments.

