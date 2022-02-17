2022 Broncos starting Quarterback candidates: Aaron Rodgers

This story and scenario have been covered up and down since last April. As you know, these rumors appeared out of nowhere on draft night last year and left most of Broncos Country heartbroken when they disappeared as quickly as they appeared. However, with the season now officially over, Aaron Rodgers being cryptic about his future, and the Broncos' rumored interest in Rodgers being heavy, it’s time to revisit this scenario once again.

So let us take a look at why and why not the Denver Broncos should trade for Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers

Resume

Aaron Rodgers

HT: 6’2” Weight: 225 pounds

Experience: 17 years Age: 38 years old

Stats

55,360 yards passing, 449 passing touchdowns, only 93 interceptions, 65.3% career completion percentage, career passing rating of 104.5, 3,372 career rushing yards, 34 rushing touchdowns, 4-time NFL MVP(Back to back MVP in 20 and 21), and has one Super Bowl win under his belt.

Why they should make the trade

Reigning NFL MVP (won it as well in 2020)

Arguably the best quarterback in the NFL

Would put the Broncos in the postseason and Super Bowl conversation

Rodgers would help the Broncos young offensive core reach their potential

Would help the Broncos compete with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs

He’s good friends with Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett and would know the offensive system the Broncos use in 2022

Could potentially bring All-Pro wide receiver, Davante Adams, with him

Broncos have the cap space and draft picks to make a deal

It’s pretty clear and obvious why the Broncos should make a deal for Aaron Rodgers. He’s the back-to-back reigning NFL MVP, he would push the Broncos to the top of the AFC once again, and potentially back into the Super Bowl conversation.

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett would also have another teacher in-house when it comes to his offensive system. The relationship these two have cannot be overlooked either. Friendships and relationships with others are a big part of the NFL. Who you know, and who you’re friends with is what leads to many partnerships in the NFL. The Broncos hiring Hackett threw some gasoline on to the Rodgers and Broncos potential pairing.

What more can I say? If an elite quarterback becomes available, the reasons why you should make the deal are pretty god damn obvious. Especially when the Broncos have started the likes of Brock Osweiler, Case Keenum, Joe Flacco, Teddy Bridgewater, Drew Lock, Paxton Lynch, Trevor SIemian, and others since Peyton Manning retired.

Why the Broncos should not make the trade

It will cost multiple 1st and 2nd round picks and likely a player or two as well

Rodgers will turn 39 years old during the 2022 NFL season

How much longer will he play for?

He decides to stay in Green Bay or retire

That’s all I got.

My only real concern is how much longer will he decide to play. If you trade three or so first-round picks and he only plays for two seasons, will it be worth it? Unless you get a ring or two, the argument can be made for no. Now, if he plays and plays well into his early 40’s like Tom Brady, which seems possible, then this potential trade makes too much sense.

The other reasons are, well, he isn’t available to be traded and decides to stay with Green Bay or he decides to retire. I don’t see him retiring but him returning to Green Bay is very possible, if not likely.

Final Thoughts

This is obviously “Plan A” for George Paton, Nathaniel Hackett, and the Denver Broncos. Getting the reigning back-to-back NFL MVP would be an unprecedented move and one that would thrust the Broncos back into the national spotlight and most importantly, back in the playoff conversation and hopefully into the Super Bowl conversation.

Now, it would be costly as hell. At least two first-round picks, some second-round picks, and likely a player like Jerry Jeudy and/or Bradley Chubb or someone like that. I think it would be worth it, especially if Davante Adams follows Rodgers to Denver but understand the people who are gun shy about it.

In the end, this appears the top and potentially preferred option for George Paton and the Broncos. However, we need Rodgers to demand a trade, not retire and not want to return to the Packer. Reports indicated that the Packers are going to try hard to convince him to return and Rodgers has also talked about the improved relationship he has with the Packers front office. So, it’s far from a guarantee that he will even be available.

If so, hell yeah! If not, it’s time to look at the other options and I will be doing just that in the following articles about potential quarterback options.