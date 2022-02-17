Todd McShay mocks Utah LB Devin Lloyd to Broncos at Pick 9

Today, ESPN Draft Analyst Todd McShay dropped his Mock Draft 2.0. In it, the analyst gave impact linebacker Devin Lloyd from Utah to the Broncos.

In his own words, this was McShay’s rationale for the pick:

Will Denver end up with Aaron Rodgers? It’s hard to project anything for the Broncos until they figure out the quarterback situation. They have had zero success drafting and developing QBs. Drew Lock deserves a shot to compete if they don’t land a proven veteran, but no one is saying they’re Super Bowl bound with the 2019 draft pick under center, especially in a division that features Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Derek Carr. The defense got strong returns from Pat Surtain II in his rookie year, but there are definitely some weak spots on that side of the ball. The Broncos were bottom six in both pass rush win rate (31.3%, 32nd) and run stop win rate (27.8%, 27th). And linebackers Alexander Johnson, Josey Jewell and Kenny Young are all primed for free agency. Lloyd plays fast, is rangy and has great recognition skills. I have Georgia’s Nakobe Dean ranked higher, but I’m hearing some teams like Lloyd a bit more. He’s a plug-and-play starter who can be Denver’s leader on defense.

It’s interesting that McShay highlighted the fact that Denver can’t rush the passer, and then elected to not give them a pass-rusher, but I digress.

Devin Lloyd finished with a 90.0 PFF grade and 90 tackles. He ranked 4th among linebackers in forced incompletions, 14th in run stops, 6th in pressures, and 30th in Pass-Rush Win Rate.

However, he did miss 14 tackles this season and ranked 103rd in Missed Tackle Rate.

Given the success of Baron Browning as a rookie, it’s tough to imagine the Broncos going with another coverage linebacker with a top-10 pick.

Horse Tracks

The Broncos round out their offensive position coaches by hiring Morgan State Head Coach Tyrone Wheatley as their new RBs coach, replacing Curtis Modkins who departed for the same position in Minnesota

The Broncos lost Offensive Quality Control Coach Justin Rascati to the Vikings. Rascati was one of the few leftovers from the previous staff, but will follow Chris Kuper to Minnesota