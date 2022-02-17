Report: Broncos officially hire coaches Ejiro Evero, Dwayne Stukes, and Marcus Dixon

The Denver Broncos officially announced the hirings of Ejiro Evero as their defensive coordinator, Dwayne Stukes as their special team's coordinator, and Marcus Dixon as their defensive line coach.

We've named Ejiro Evero as Defensive Coordinator, Dwayne Stukes as Special Teams Coordinator and Marcus Dixon as Defensive Line Coach. — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) February 17, 2022

The three now-former Rams coaches can officially sign with the Broncos and join Nathaniel Hackett’s staff since they won the Super Bowl (and finished partying).

Ejiro Evero is a 41-year old former secondary coach/pass game coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams. He spent five seasons with the Rams and has learned under the likes Wade Phillips, Brandon Staley, and Raheem Morris. That is quite the trio of defensive minds to learn under, so hopefully, Evero can build of these experiences and become a damn good defensive mind himself.

He has a good relationship with newly hired Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett and also has a relationship with Dom Capers who the Broncos recently hired as well (Via Ram official site)

While at Green Bay, Evero worked closely with defensive coordinator Dom Capers and was responsible for breaking down opponent game film and analyzing their offensive tendencies, playbook development, compiling team and player reports, and coordinating the opponent scout teams the starting defense will face at practice. In 2016, Evero was a part of a Green Bay team that finished the year on a six-game winning streak, earning them a playoff in the NFC Wild Card game. It marked the team’s longest winning streak to end the season since a nine-game streak in 1941. Defensively, Evero helped contribute to the team’s top-10 league rankings in interceptions (fourth, tied), sacks (sixth, tied) and rush defense (eighth).

So, the relationships are there, which I think are important. People aren’t fans of nepotism, but I feel like hiring people you know, have relationships with, and are also talented is the way to go. Makes everything move smoothly in the beginning.

It will be interesting to see what kind of defensive scheme he runs and how the current players fit in with the scheme. He has learned under three talented defensive minds with the Rams, so he could go a few different ways.

Dwayne Stukes was the assistant special team's coordinator for the Rams and now will replace the fan-favorite, Tom McMahon. Any improvements here will likely be viewed as a success by the fan base considering how bad the previous special teams unit was under McMahon.

Meanwhile, Marcus Dixon will attempt to replace the legend that is Bill Kollar as the man coaching the Broncos' defensive line. He spent one year as the Rams' assistant defensive line coach and now he’ll follow Evero to Denver and join his defensive staff.