It’s still rumor season. R-E-L-A-X

If you’re one to follow all the tweets and comments and broadcasts and chatter about where top players - particularly elite quarterbacks - are going to end up when free agency opens or trade talks are viable, then you’re in for a long few weeks.

This is officially rumor season - or at the very least, “read way too much into everything season.”

A week ago, it seemed like everybody thought Aaron Rodgers was going to Denver.

Then Aaron Rodgers and his fiancé Shailene Woodley broke off their engagement, so that must mean he’s not coming to Denver, anymore. Right?!?

Is this bad news for the Broncos landing Aaron Rodgers with Shailene Woodley’s ties to Colorado?? https://t.co/4sH1KpHmf3 — DNVR Broncos (@DNVR_Broncos) February 16, 2022

And now we learn that the Packers hired out of retirement Tom Clements, a QB coach Rodgers has credited for his early development in the NFL. So I guess...he’s staying at Green Bay?

You wouldn't think Tom Clements is coming out of retirement to coach Jordan Love.



The Packers have a verbal agreement to bring him back as QB coach. It gives Rodgers one more reason to return.



Story here: https://t.co/3ADmWXwRaN — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) February 17, 2022

But Andrew Brandt - who correctly predicted last year there was no way Rodgers would leave the Packers, even when all hope seemed lost for Green Bay keeping him - still believes it’s a different mood in Packerland this season and that there’s no way Rodgers stays.

Again, it's easy for the Packers to say "we want Aaron Rodgers back." That is different than saying either:

"We're not trading Aaron Rodgers" or

"We're not listening to trade offers for Aaron Rodgers."

When we hear that, that's a different conversation. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) February 14, 2022

So what’s my point?

Stop. Paying. Attention. To. Nothing.

Really, no one knows what is going to happen with Rodgers. He may not even know. If he hasn’t just decided to stay, it seems likely he shops his options. And if that’s the case, the Broncos seem to be a pretty likely landing spot.

But there’s no sense reading tea leaves when we’ll all know in a few weeks how this QB market is going to shake out.

Because this might be what we end up with:

49ers Seeking Day 2 Pick In Jimmy Garoppolo Trade? https://t.co/Gnm3yk88Dw pic.twitter.com/7Dl0p3TQYF — Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) February 18, 2022

If the Broncos don't land a big-time quarterback, Javonte Williams will benefit the most from Nathaniel Hackett as the head coach

Nathaniel Hackett is GREAT news for Javonte Williams. In two of the five years Hackett has called plays in the NFL, his offenses have had a top rushing attack. That’s music to Javonte’s ears.

Broncos announce hires of DC Ejiro Evero, STC Dwayne Stukes and DL Coach Marcus Dixon

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett has officially added his final two coordinators to his coaching staff.

Mile High Morning: Broncos VP China Jude selected as one of ‘50 Most Influential Black People in Sports’ by USA TODAY Sports

Broncos Vice President of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion China Jude earned distinction as one of those selected with the No. 30 spot.

Broncos free agency: Six positions likely to be addressed with new signings – The Athletic

The Broncos face a challenging road back to the playoffs. Getting better production from George Paton's second class of free agents is key.

DENVER BRONCOS HIRE 3 LA RAMS assistants following Super Bowl victory | FOX31 KDVR

The Denver Broncos have hired three assistants from the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams' coaching staff, including secondary coach Ejiro Evero, who will serve as the team's defensive coordinator.

Denver Broncos' QBs Coach/Pass Game Coordinator Klint Kubiak Praises Drew Lock's 'Arm Strength & Athleticism' - Sports Illustrated Mile High Huddle: Denver Broncos News, Analysis and More

Music to Drew Lock's ears?

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett visits Broncos Boys & Girls Club for Random Acts of Kindness Week

Denver Broncos Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett visited the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club during Random Acts of Kindness Week to make greeting cards with children on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

Report: Packers move to bring back Tom Clements as Aaron Rodgers considers his future - ProFootballTalk

Clements’ unretirement is a clear sign the Packers want to do everything possible to make Aaron Rodgers happy as he contemplates his future.

Of the starter-caliber QBs linked to trades, Jimmy Garoppolo has the clearest path to being moved.