Grading the Broncos coaching hires

There has been and will continue to be much discussion and breakdowns of the Denver Broncos new coaching staff. Just two holdovers from the previous regime under Vic Fangio, so plenty of new faces and new schemes to being learning about.

One thing I didn’t do this week as I was waiting for some more official announcements is asking you fans out there how you would grade these hires. This is obviously a snap grade on how you project this new coaching staff to perform this season.

Head Coach: Nathaniel Hackett

Assistant to Head Coach: Derek Haithcock

Instructional Designer: John Vieira

Offense

Defense

Special Teams

Poll How would you grade the Broncos new coaching staff? A

B

C

D

F vote view results 28% A (444 votes)

49% B (776 votes)

18% C (295 votes)

2% D (33 votes)

0% F (14 votes) 1562 votes total Vote Now

Horse Tracks

Broncos ‘hit the jackpot’ as NFL.com grades 2021 draft classes

The Broncos earned an A-minus, good for No. 2 in the division, as they got impressive contributions throughout their draft class.

Will Denver Broncos' new owner push for a new stadium?

Empower Field at Mile High is 21 years old -- not exactly ancient history for football stadiums, but it puts the Broncos in the middle of the pack with respect to the rest of the league. Fifteen stadiums are older, 14 are newer.

Terrell Davis believes Aaron Rodgers will be on the Broncos next year: 'It makes too much sense'

Broncos legend Terrell Davis thinks this is the year Denver seals the deal and convinces Rodgers to come to the franchise.

Denver Broncos: Melvin Gordon shares thoughts on shared backfield

"I know eventually they want him to be the guy," Melvin Gordon said of Broncos running back Javonte Williams.