Broncos expected to hire Klint Kubiak as QB coach/passing game coordinator

The Denver Broncos will reportedly hire former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak to become Nathaniel Hackett’s Quarterbacks Coach and Passing Game Coordinator.

Kubiak’s career got started with Vikings in 2013 as a quality control coach, but also with the Broncos in2016 working for his dad, Gary Kubiak, as an offensive assistant. His career exploded once he moved over to the Vikings. After just two seasons as the teams quarterback coach, he was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2021.

Under his tutelage, Kirk Cousins had some of his best seasons in his career throwing for 4200 yards in back to back seasons averaging 34 touchdowns passes to just 10 interceptions.

I have a feeling this news might be hit or miss with Broncos Country due to their feelings towards Gary Kubiak’s offensive output during his time in Denver, but his son looks like he is an up-and-coming offensive coaching talent and a good fit for an all new offensive coaching staff under Nathaniel Hackett.