Broncos hire Packers’ TE coach Justin Outten as their offensive coordinator

The Denver Broncos are expected to hire Green Bay Packers’ TE coach Justin Outten as their next offensive coordinator.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After new Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett was denied interview requests for multiple assistants with the Green Bay Packers, including offensive line coach Adam Stenavich and wide receivers coach Jason Vrable, they appeared willing to allow him access to tight end coach Justin Outten. Outten is now reportedly in line for the Broncos’ offensive coordinator position.

It looks like Outten would fill a role Hackett himself filled while offensive coordinator in Green Bay. He won’t call plays, but will work directly with Hackett to devise game plans and work with other members of the offensive coaching staff on their responsibilities.

Outten would bring ample experience running the west coast-style scheme that Hackett prefers and will be an asset implementing the type of blocking schemes vital to this offensive install. Overall, Hackett looks like he is zeroing in on a lot of young and less experienced offensive minds for his staff for that side of the ball. That might not be a bad thing in today’s NFL.

