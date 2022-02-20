Broncos need to just say no to Carson Wentz

Good morning, Broncos Country!

The quarterback speculation is running rampant.

What will George Paton and the Denver Broncos do?

What do the words in this speech mean?

What impact does this coaching hire have?

A new wrinkle appeared this week in the form of Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts. There are reports that the Colts will move on from the quarterback, whether it’s via trade or outright release.

Whatever the means of acquisition, Paton and the Broncos need to just say no.

An emphatic no.

Paton and Denver would be better running it back with Drew Lock than going down that road to nowhere. Though given the last six years, it fits with what this franchise has done so they’ll probably go that route.

Wentz does not move the needle. At all. Don’t waste NFL Draft picks to make a trade, and don’t waste money to sign him.

The quarterback speculation is and will remain the focus of the offseason. Nobody knows what will happen and who could come or stay with the Broncos. Hopefully some resolution comes sooner than later.

One thing Paton and Denver must do is just say no to Wentz.

