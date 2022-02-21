Mock Draft Monday - Is Jimmy Garoppolo good enough to compete in the AFC West?

Broncos Country waits with bated breath to discover George Paton’s plan to solve the ongoing quarterback conundrum, which means it’s time to start exploring various scenarios. In this first mock offseason, I took a stab at how the Broncos could adjust if Aaron Rodgers returns to the Green Bay Packers. With an ownership transition looming, Paton bites the bullet to acquire a scheme fit and the posterchild of QB wins.

The Trade

The Denver Broncos acquire Jimmy Garoppolo from the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for the 41st pick in the 2022 NFL draft. The Niners incur a $1.4 million dead cap hit as part of the deal while the Broncos take on the remaining $25.55 million cap hit for Garoppolo, who is in the final year of a 5 year, $137.5 million contract he signed in 2019. While it is extremely plausible following such a move, in this scenario the Broncos do not extend Garoppolo, so there is roughly $12.5 million in cap space.

Cuts

Punter Sam Martin is released to create $2.25 million in additional cap space. The Broncos incur a $483,334 dead cap hit for the move.

Key Re-signings

I know Josey was kind of the glue, and A.J. is a real physical presence in the run game. I mean, we lost those guys pretty early. … Josey in Week 2 and A.J. against the Raiders, I believe. … So, losing those guys as early as we did, the only benefit is some of the younger guys got to play. The Baron Brownings, who showed flashes of being a really good player. Jonas Griffith — I mean, this guy came out of nowhere. He’s all over the field. He can really run. Both those kids can really run. They’re athletic, they can cover. Obviously they have some things to work on. So we’re excited about them.”

DRAFT

All selections made via The Draft Network’s Mock Machine

9. Derek Stingley Jr. - CB - LSU

The sell: Franchise corner who looked like a future Hall of Famer as a freshman.

The rationale: While Darby has two remaining on his contract he’s due ___ in 2023 and the Broncos could move on for ___. Stingley can step in and compete for nickel snaps as a rookie while providing depth, keep in mind Patrick Surtain II, Michael Ojemudia, and Darby all wound up on Injured Reserve at various points in 2021.

Baited the hook here. Derek Stingley Jr. almost caught a big fish. He sees this coming a mile away and just can't bring in the INT. Good read. pic.twitter.com/7CzsZZGhX9 — Matt Alkire (@mattalkire) February 13, 2022

64. Myjai Sanders - ED - Cincinnati

The sell: A very good burst and quick hands could provide a boost as a wide nine rusher.

The rationale: Bradley Chubb has been on IR three of the last four years with various lower body ailments, and Malik Reed is playing on an RFA tag. Behind them is Jonathan Cooper, Aaron Patrick, and Andre Mintze. Sanders will need to tighten up his footwork and build core strength to reach his potential, but he has the kind of get off, savvy, and rush repertoire to become an edge you can win with.

Day one: Myjai Sanders puts Daniel Faalele in the spin cycle then bulls him to the ground.



Day three: Daniel Faalele assists Sanders to the ground when he tries to spin.



Flashes ghost hand, neutral base and over his toes with balance. Goodnight. pic.twitter.com/cA7414rydT — Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) February 4, 2022

75. Skye Moore - WR - Western Michigan

The sell: A waterbug with the kind of short area quickness and hand eye coordination to become a mismatch weapon in the slot.

The rationale: While Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, and Jerry Jeudy form the core of the Broncos receiving corps. there’s a ton of questions behind them. KJ Hamler’s played in 16 of 33 possible games since he was drafted in the second round of the 2020 draft, catching 35 passes for 455 receiving yards and three touchdowns in those contests. Moore’s game is predicated on very good separation quickness, route running, and reliable mitts. While he only handled 4 kicks with the Broncos, his game could also project to become a very good returner.

Nearly every explosive play from Skyy Moore in 2021 was vs press coverage…



Impressive player with speed/suddenness and excellent hands. YAC weapon and vertical threat



DB/QB in HS at Shady Side Academy in Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/iuyHMWnlQU — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) February 10, 2022

96. Boye Mafe - ED - Minnesota

The sell: A freak athlete who could develop into a star down the road.

The rationale: George Paton said the Broncos were looking for a mismatch weapon following the Von Miller trade and Mafe has an even higher ceiling than Sanders if he can refine his rush repertoire and truly unlock his play strength.

Minnesota Edge Boye Mafe’s hands never stop working pic.twitter.com/sDrNJ971Hq — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) February 16, 2022

113. Troy Andersen - LB - Montana State

The sell: A toolsy small school backer who could become an impact player in the NFL.

The rationale: Jewell is back on a one year deal, which buys a little time to develop competition for Jonas Griffith. Andersen did a little bit of everything for the Bobcats, playing quarterback, running back, and linebacker and should be an immediate asset on special teams.

Montana State LB Troy Andersen staying step for step with the slot on the fade and gets his head around to locate ball in phase. Pretty impressive at 6-4, 235lbs. pic.twitter.com/vwbSrlyOxH — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) June 18, 2021

144. Max Mitchell - OT - Louisiana

The sell: A swing tackle who can start down the road.

The rationale: Right now Calvin Anderson and Garett Bolles are the only tackles on the roster with NFL experience. Mitchell should be able to step in and compete for a backup job from day one. His quick feet make him a clean fit for the zone run scheme and should be a reliable pass protector if he can improve his anchor.

Watched Louisiana OT Max Mitchell (74). Started at RT in this game vs Texas but also played LT, sometimes flipping sides in the same series:



-smooth, controlled pass sets

-solid punch timing & strike

-solid hand placement

-UoH toolbox (ghost, quick replace, independent usage) pic.twitter.com/mI8pw2Wl8n — MC (@abukari) January 17, 2022

151. Dameon Pierce - RB - Florida

The sell: A complimentary runner with the contact balance, vision, and blocking chops to play on any down.

The rationale: Javonte Williams is now the unquestioned RB1. Behind him there are questions, where Mike Boone’s $2,050,000 cap figure makes him a bubble player given the tight cap situation. Pierce is a compact runner who makes good decisions with the ball in his hands, and the play strength to lock horns in pass pro.

Dameon Pierce: One badass mother f***** pic.twitter.com/8W1M42GMPn — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) November 27, 2021

247. Nick Ford - OL - Utah

The sell: A developmental utility linemen who has logged starts at every position for the Utes.

The rationale: It’s always good to add talent to the line. Contract questions about Dalton Risner and Graham Glasgow means it’d be prudent to consider talent for the interior. While Ford didn’t receive an invitation to the NFL Combine, he offers the nastiness and reactive athleticism to become a valuable reserve with seasoning.