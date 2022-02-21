March looms large for Denver Broncos

After the stunning disappointment of 2021, the wheels of change have already crushed the Vic Fangio regime and ferried in a slew of new coaches, helmed by Nathaniel Hackett. As it presently sits, the Broncos are more or less still the disappointing 7-10 squad that shambled to 2021’s merciful end. A little more than a week from today, things could start to change, especially when it comes to the lack of a legitimate owner.

March begins with the Scouting Combine, everyone’s favorite field-day display of skills. Although, there are reports that a considerable number of participants will boycott the Combine to protest the NFL’s handling of Covid protocols. Regardless, the Combine remains an early reminder that rosters will soon turn over with the acquisition of new young talent.

On March 8, clubs must designate their franchise and transition tags by 2pm MT. Here is a good look at what players will most certainly not be departing in free agency. Via trade? That’s always a possibility.

March 14-16 is the, now no longer new, tampering period where teams can talk to would-be free agents. Woo will be pitched and deals will be struck. The Broncos should get an idea of where things are headed with certain players prior to the start of the new league year.

On March 16 at 2pm MT, the new NFL league year begins. Let the trading begin! Is Aaron Rodgers coming to Denver? This is more or less when Broncos Country will be able to definitively know what his plans are. Also, congrats, the Denver Broncos are undefeated in 2022!

Lastly, and most importantly, the NFL Annual League Meeting is supposed to take place in Palm Springs, Florida on March 27-30. There is tremendous potential for the Denver Broncos to emerge with new ownership. Who knows, maybe the NFL will add that 18th game to the schedule too.

March is going to be quite the month. To get clarity on the quarterback position and ownership within just a couple weeks of each other? That would be something. The landscape of Broncos Country is about to shift. Hold on tight.

HORSE TRACKS

Byron Allen Sits Down With CBS Sunday Morning As Talks Of Broncos Ownership Grow – CBS Denver

Entertainment tycoon Byron Allen sat down with CBS Sunday Morning about the prospect of being the first Black majority owner of an NFL franchise.

Broncos Quarterback Drew Lock Engaged To Natalie Newman – CBS Denver

The Denver Broncos may have not won a Super Bowl ring this year, but Drew Lock scored a touchdown with his engagement to Natalie Newman.

The last eight teams to win the Super Bowl coin toss have lost - ProFootballTalk

NFLPA supports players who choose to skip Scouting Combine - ProFootballTalk

2022 NFL draft combine: Agents organizing boycott over 'bubble' restrictions, per report - CBSSports.com

Agents want the league to relax its restrictions for this year's combine

Safety Ricardo Allen announces retirement after seven seasons

Following six years with the Atlanta Falcons and a season with the Cincinnati Bengals, safety Ricardo Allen announced his retirement via Instagram.

Vikings hiring Rams pass game coordinator Wes Phillips as offensive coordinator

Wes Phillips, the Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator and tight ends coach, is being hired as the Vikings’ new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

Rams are expecting to keep Thomas Brown, Zac Robinson, with Liam Coen possibly returning - ProFootballTalk

Peter King's Football Morning In America - Aaron Donald on the Super Bowl - NBC Sports

Peter King's Football Morning In America column begins with Aaron Donald detailing how he rose to the challenge in Super Bowl 56. Plus more NFL news, notes.

2022 NFL Draft: Odds, best bets for No. 1 overall pick with Aidan Hutchinson and Evan Neal as favorites - CBSSports.com

Odds and best bets for who will go No. 1 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians would be shocked if Tom Brady comes out of retirement

Bruce Arians, who recruited Tom Brady in 2020 and coached him for two successful seasons, is convinced that the 44-year-old QB is not planning a return from retirement.