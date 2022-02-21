Aaron Rodgers posts a cryptic message on Instagram

Aaron Rodgers posted a cryptic message on Instagram last Monday night that has left many speculating if the back-to-back MVP winner is about to retire or ask for a trade out of Green Bay.

This comes on the heels of former Colts punter, now internet personality Pat McAfee hinting that Rodgers will appear on his show in person tomorrow. Rodgers said prior that he would announce his decision on his show, and now we have this cryptic IG post?

What does it mean??

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers just posted this lengthy message on Instagram and included 10 photos. pic.twitter.com/PFe4HGLd3Z — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 22, 2022

Nobody knows.

It certainly doesn’t sound like Rodgers is returning to the Packers, but is he headed for retirement? That has been speculated, but it seems unlikely he would step away from the game while playing at the highest level still.

So, is he about to demand a trade? If so, the Broncos are the clear favorites for his services and reportedly almost struck a deal last offseason prior to the draft.

Either way, it appears we could have some clarity and some breaking news on this situation come tomorrow.