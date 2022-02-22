Klis: Aaron Rodgers is ‘Plan A’ in Broncos quarterback search

Another day and another update on Aaron Rodgers watch. The Denver Broncos are not going to rest until they improve the position and Rodgers would obviously improve it by a lot. Mike Klis of 9News broke down the Broncos plans and noted that Rodgers is a clear “Plan A” for the team, but he did report on what they might do if a trade with the Green Bay Packers never materializes.

The only “Plan B” was Russell Wilson, so the pie in the sky options are the only two clear Hall of Fame caliber quarterbacks that might or might not be available for a trade.

Then comes the myriad of “Plan C” options. Klis mentioned Kyler Murray who is clearly the best of this bunch, but included Jimmy G, Baker Mayfield, and Jameis Winston. Then from there it would be the 2022 NFL Draft.

Curiously, Drew Lock doesn’t seem to be anywhere near their future plans, but I could see him being a backup option under that cheap rookie contract. If he starts for any length of time, we’d probably be looking at another lost season. So much of Denver’s 2022 hopes depends on how much they are able to improve at quarterback before September.

A late update last night right before I was going to turn in came through from Aaron Rodgers himself, so I decided to hold this Horse Tracks post until I am able to review and post this morning. Just in case some major news came through.

Out of Aaron Rodgers’ entire Instagram post tonight, if I’m a #Packers fan, there’s just one word would really worry me. He could’ve easily written “get” instead of “got.” pic.twitter.com/zPtqWN9rfh — Ed Greenberger (@EdGreenberger) February 22, 2022

Horse Tracks

