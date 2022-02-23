New Broncos’ Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero confirms similar scheme, but wants to be ‘aggressive and physical’

New Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero has learned under plenty of defensive geniuses. Working under some legendary figures in the game like Monte Kiffin, Wade Phillips, and Vic Fangio plus some fresh new faces like Brandon Staley and Raheem Morris, Evero has been exposed to all sorts of styles and methods. Now, he’s looking to deploy his experience into helping turn the Broncos into a winning football team.

“At the end of the day, we’re here to win a championship, and that’s the goal. We’re going to fight to get that done, and we’re not going to settle for anything less. My part, along with the whole defensive coaches, is to bring a championship-level defense. We’re going to strive every day and every moment to get that done.”

Evero admitted that his team will still be structured in the same way as Fangio’s, in the stereotypical 3-4 base, which is good news for Broncos fans. Keeping familiarity will be good for some of the younger talents on the Broncos' defense, and keeping that continuity is an important step in boosting the Broncos forward.

Ejiro Evero did state his vision for the Broncos’ defense, and steps they’ll take to get there.

“Well starting with the energy—I’m not going to try to keep up with that. We’ve all got to be our own self but when you talk about our philosophy on defense, we want to play with great energy. When people put our tape on, I want them to see a defense that’s playing fast, that’s playing aggressive, that’s playing physical, and we’re flying around to the ball. I think just like [Offensive Coordinator Justin] Outten said, the biggest thing in football is the ball, and we’ve got to be attacking the ball. That’s going to be a big point of our emphasis. Then we want to be situational masters. There’s going to be all these situations [like] third down, red zone [or] two-minute and we want to own and dominate those situations. It’s not just the coaches that are situational masters but more so important are the players. We’re talking about playing with great energy and great physicality. We’re talking about beating [them] off the ball and, we’re talking about playing with situational awareness.”

Evero did confirm he will try and be more aggressive up front to try and affect the quarterback.

“You have to affect the quarterback. If you can’t get there with four, you’ve got to bring five. If you can’t get there with five, you’ve got to bring six. We’ll bring pressure when we need to. That’s just going to all depend on the rush.”

In a division with Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Derek Carr, affecting the quarterback is a must for the Broncos moving forward. That could mean a significant upgrade at the edge rusher and defensive line spots in the offseason. An important step moving forward, given how much that unit struggled once Von Miller was traded.

Hopefully, Evero’s dreams are realized this season.

Horse Tracks

Carter worked the last two seasons as a graduate assistant at the University of Kansas and was poised to join the University of Tennessee at Martin as the team’s defensive line coach.

Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero and Special Teams Coordinator Dwayne Stukes recently brought a Lombardi to the Los Angeles Rams. Now, they want to bring those lessons to Denver to win another title with the Broncos.