What plan “B” looks like for the Broncos at Quarterback

Can I just take a minute to say that I’m already fed up with the Aaron Rodgers watch?

I honestly find it nauseating at this point. Yes, I get it. He’s an amazing NFL QB. He’s the best in the league from a pure skill / knowledge standpoint. I absolutely want him to come to Denver and lead our team because he instantly makes this team a contender.

But the drama surrounding the decision with live streams including insights on cleansing enema habits that Rodgers has been exploring...REALLY!?

Dude...I don’t care what you do with your butt on your off time. Not one bit. Come out and talk to us when you are doing something that impacts football.

Okay...so let’s talk about alternatives. Rodgers may not leave the Packers. Here are the legitimate options I see as realistic moves the Broncos could do:

1) Sign Mitch Tribusky.

If Nathaniel Hackett is as good as a coach as he looks from the hype, Tribusky is just the kind of project that could work in Denver. The plus here is that it wouldn’t break the bank. If it doesn’t work out, you can move on soon with no big consequences next season.

2) Trade for Russel Wilson

I don’t give this a big chance of happening because I don’t see the Seahawks being willing to let him go, but this is the guy I would want over Rodgers anyway. He’s a great QB, he’s young, and we could be done with wandering in the desert as far as the QB position goes.

3) Sign Jameis Winston

This honestly is the same boat from #1 above. Winston has spent time with a really sound offense in New Orleans and could be a very solid bridge QB for the future or surprise us all and be a legit threat working with Hackett.

What about you, Broncos Country? Are you pining for Drew Lock to “finally get a chance” (Ehl Oh Friggin Ehl)? What options would you like to see at QB for the Broncos if Rodgers doesn’t head west?

