Broncos Country ready for relief from Aaron Rodgers decision

Good morning, Broncos Country!

When it comes to athlete and reporter interviews, there’s an inclination for just a skosh more.

Obviously, this depends on the relationship for the type of interview, thus the information, that is presented to the public.

There are also times it goes onto the TMI platform.

One such moment came earlier this week on the Pat McAffee Show. For those who haven’t watched, it’s morphed into one of the better talk shows on the world wide web. But on Tuesday, the former NFL punter did the customary Aaron Rodgers Tuesday.

Most of the people tuning in, especially fans of the Denver Broncos, thought they may get the decision, ala LeBron James, but it didn’t come. Instead, we got a discussion about cleanses and sacred oils for buttholes.

No doubt this could turn into a great SNL spoof at some point, but when it comes to athlete and reporter interviews, this was not one I had on my bingo card.

Thankfully, it’s subsequently been reported that Rodgers will make his decision sometime in the next week. At this point, Broncos Country and the football world are ready for relief.

Broncos News

‘(He) certainly will be a GM down the road’: How Assistant GM Darren Mougey became an invaluable member of the Broncos’ front office

Ten years ago, Darren Mougey was a Broncos scouting intern. Now, he plays a critical role in building one of the league’s best young cores.

Nine best Denver Broncos from HBCU schools | 9news.com

In honor of Black History Month, 9NEWS has ranked the all-time 9 best Broncos players who hailed from Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

New Broncos staff aims to succeed on offense where so many have failed - Denver Broncos Blog- ESPN

The past six years have seen the Broncos struggle on offense no matter the coach or quarterback. Can the new staff buck that disturbing trend?

NFL News

Rams' Sean McVay returning for 2022 season, reportedly gets raise after nixing potential $100M Amazon deal - CBSSports.com

McVay will be back for the Rams' title defense

NFL news: Chiefs hire Matt Nagy as QB coach, special assistant

Despite being fired as Bears head coach, Matt Nagy now gets to work with QB Patrick Mahomes.

Bob Raissman: Phil Simms belongs back in an NFL broadcast booth - New York Daily News

Amazon Prime Video is still seeking an analyst for its new “Thursday Night Football” package.

NFL scouting combine begins with questions surrounding top of draft, Aaron Rodgers’s future - The Washington Post

There was no combine last year, but plenty of questions abound as football's top prospects gather in Indianapolis this week.

Breaking down the top non-draft stories of the NFL Combine - The Boston Globe

The NFL Draft is two months away, and there are more important matters that need to be tended to first.