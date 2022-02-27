Report: Broncos and linebacker Josey Jewell have mutual interest on a return

According to 9News Denver’s Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos and impending free-agent linebacker Josey Jewell have a mutual interest in a potential return.

Jewell was coming off a breakout 2020 campaign where he led the Broncos in tackles and looked like he was stepping up to be one of the team's leaders on defense. However, Jewell’s 2021 season was quickly sidetracked by a torn pectoral he suffered during week 2 of the regular season that ended his season. Now, with Jewell being weeks away from officially being a free agent, it appears the two sides have a mutual interest in a return.

According to Klis, Paton or a Broncos front office member will meet with Jewell’s agent during this week’s NFL Scouting Combine to talk about a possible new deal. Klis also states that Jewell “in many ways, is considered the glue of the Denver Broncos defense”. If this sentiment is shared by Paton and the Broncos coaches, it makes sense to work something out between the two sides.

Among the players, the Broncos would like to sign back before he hits free agency: Josey Jewell. Sources say Broncos general manager George Paton and/or contract guru Rich Hurtado will meet with Jack Bechta, Jewell’s agent, during the NFL Scouting Combine this week in Indianapolis. There will also be meetings with agents of other Broncos’ players who are about to hit the market but there is an affinity for Jewell, a starting inside linebacker who in many ways is considered the glue to the Denver defense.

Jewell was a fourth-round selection of the Denver Broncos back in 2018 and developed into one of the team's best defensive players under former Head Coach, Vic Fangio. In four seasons with the Broncos, Jewell has totaled 217 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, and 3.5 sacks.

With the defense not expected to change much under newly hired defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, it does make sense to bring back Jewell. He would pair with Baron Browning who is also coming off a promising rookie year and help solidify the interior of Evero’s defense.