NFL free agent profile: Edge Emmanuel Ogbah

When it comes to the Denver Broncos, there are definite needs to address.

One of them is edge.

As it stands now, the Broncos have six outside linebackers, led by Bradley Chubb, Jonathon Cooper and Malik Reed.

When you look at the market for edge players, Emmanuel Ogbah could help fill that need in a big way.

Player Profile

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 275 pounds

Age: 28 years old

Experience: 6 years

Should the #Dolphins re-sign pending UFA Emmanuel Ogbah?



In 2021, Ogbah recorded a career best 77.0 overall grade pic.twitter.com/7JXKnRuTzp — PFF MIA Dolphins (@PFF_Dolphins) February 24, 2022

Why it makes sense

Ogbah is the prime age for a NFL free agent at 28.

He’s also coming off back-to-back years of nine sacks, 40 tackles and at least 20 QB hits.

If you’re looking for someone who not only fills a need but could provide an upgrade to the defense, Ogbah is your guy.

He’s literally everything you want in a free agent, highly productive and the right age.

The question is the cost.

Why it doesn’t make sense

When Ogbah signed with the Miami Dolphins two years ago, it was for $15 million and $7.5 million guaranteed.

Now that he’a coming off two of the most productive seasons of his career, he’ll want top money. He’s also in the prime age of his career. Will George Paton and the Broncos want to pony up?

That’s where Paton will have to talk with his new coaches and see if it’s the right fit.

If new Denver defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero says Ogbah is a fit for what he wants to do with his defense, Paton needs to make it happen.

Final thoughts

The production from the edge position needs to get better in 2022.

It’s also a position the Broncos need to address this offseason.

With a player at the prime of his career and coming off two of his best seasons, Ogbah is a guy Paton and the Broncos need to consider.

Of course, the other caveat in all of this is if he even hits the open market. If he does, Paton and Denver need to pounce.