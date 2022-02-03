Are the Broncos building a championship staff?

It’s been a whirlwind week in Broncos Country. Nathaniel Hackett is the new head coach and has begun to fill out his staff, while the Denver Broncos announced they’re officially for sale. George Paton’s scouting department is attending the Senior Bowl and Shrine Bowl, which marks the real start to draft season, and in the midst of it all both John Elway and Joe Ellis were named in a lawsuit by Brian Flores that alleges discriminatory hiring practices in the NFL.

“[I]n 2019 Mr. Flores was scheduled to interview with the Denver Broncos. However, the Broncos’ then-General Manager, John Elway, President and Chief Executive Officer Joe Ellis and others, showed up an hour late to the interview. They looked completely disheveled, and it was obvious that they had [been] drinking heavily the night before,” the lawsuit alleges.

To break it all down and begin to chew on Von Miller’s chances at winning another Super Bowl I reached out to Bucs Report’s J.T. Olson for this week’s Cover 2 Broncos. What follows is a brief rundown of the topics we discussed at length.

Nathaniel Hackett is the head coach, staff churn underway

Thoughts on the hire?

How much does this hire depend on Aaron Rodgers?

Justin Outten is Hackett’s offensive coordinator.

Spent last 3 years coaching tight ends for the Green Bay Packers.

Prior to that he was an offensive intern, then assistant line coach with the Atlanta Falcons.

Prior to that he was coaching high school.

Klint Kubiak will be the Broncos passing game coordinator.

Gary’s son spent the last three seasons coaching for the Minnesota Vikings, so Paton is obviously familiar with him.

Was Minny’s QB coach from 2019-2020 and became the offensive coordinator after his dad retired.

In related news, Mike Munchak is not expected to return to the Broncos.

All reports are Ejiro Evero is a lock for DC after Rams’ season.

Worked under Vic Fangio in San Francisco as an assistant

Defensive quality control coach in Green Bay under Dom Caper

Worked for Wade Phillips and Brandon Staley as a safeties coach in L.A.

Currently the secondary coach / pass game coordinator under Raheem Morris. So he can not take the post until after the Super Bowl.

Ejiro was the best man in Nathaniel Hackett’s wedding, and they’ve been best friends since the two played together at UC Davis.

One other defensive coordinator candidate to keep an eye on is Anthony Weaver.

Second round pick by the Ravens in 2002. Played defensive line.

Retired after 2008

Became an NFL coach in 2012

Has been a defensive line coach with the Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, and Baltimore Ravens since. Held a defensive coordinator job with the Texans in 2020, but Romeo Crennell took play calling from him early in the season.

Source confirms Broncos asked Ravens for permission to interview DL Coach Anthony Weaver for DC position. Rams DB coach Ejiro Evero believed to be Hackett’s 1st choice but when it comes to coordinators, teams can promote, block, cajole, pay raise to keep their coaches. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) January 29, 2022

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams for all the marbles

What matchups will matter most in the Super Bowl?

All week long, @RamsNFL DT Aaron Donald said they were one win away from the Super Bowl. Now they’re there, in their home stadium. Here is Donald - and Von Miller - after defeating the Niners in the NFC Championship @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/b3DiqiY7YY — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) January 31, 2022

Prospects that intrigue at the Senior and Shrine Bowls

Who is making an impression?