One key free agent Broncos should pursue from each division: NFC West

The Denver Broncos will be looking to add more talent to their team in free agency to help turn the team’s fortunes around. With a new scheme in place under Nathaniel Hackett, who are some free agents the team should look at in different divisions? We’ll get started with the NFC West.

Arizona Cardinals: EDGE Chandler Jones

I’m not breaking any news when I say the Broncos need some pass rush and soon. When Von Miller left, the Broncos’ pass rush virtually disintegrated and it cost them games. Fortunately, one of the best pass rushers in the game might be available in free agency.

Chandler Jones amassed 47 pressures and 11 sacks this season for the Cardinals while missing a few games due to COVID. Both of those numbers would have led the Broncos this season. He was consistently disruptive all season long, and that kind of superstar presence would be a huge jolt for the Broncos’ defense. It’s important to note that Chandler Jones was at Syracuse the same time as Nathaniel Hackett was. Could that be a potential connection to help lure Jones in free agency?

Los Angeles Rams: IDL Sebastian Joseph-Day

It’s no secret that many people and coaches weren’t satisfied with the play of the front seven last season for the Broncos, and the Broncos would be wise to upgrade all along the defensive line. Fortunately, Joseph-Day will likely be available to be had from the Rams.

Joseph-Day was a key cog for the Rams upfront to begin the season. His flexibility to play at any interior spot has been a boon for the Rams. SJD has been an important player for the Rams’ run defense, and he’s a huge reason why Staley’s defense worked so well last year. Unfortunately, he was injured this season and missed a significant amount of playing time, however there is a chance he can play in the Super Bowl against the Bengals. In just 7 games, Joseph-Day generated 22 stops. Shelby Harris led the Broncos with 23. He already has a relationship with new (likely) DC Ejiro Evero.

San Francisco 49ers: CB K’Waun Williams

The Broncos’ nickel spot is pretty up in the air moving forward, with every player there heading to free agency. While it’s probably pretty likely they re-sign Callahan, there’s a world where they don’t.

If so, they’ll need a new nickel corner. Williams is a pretty reliable option for the Broncos to consider. While Williams is a little older, he’s an absolute dog in run defense and can still play pretty sticky in coverage. He generated 23 stops by himself, which ties Shelby Harris (who led the Broncos in stops). While he only recorded four PBUs, he allowed just two touchdowns and both occurred in the playoffs.

Seattle Seahawks: CB DJ Reed

Much like the case for Williams, the Broncos need corners. Unlike Williams though, Reed doesn’t play nickel a ton. To me, I think the Broncos adding guys who can play inside and outside gives them some coverage flexibility, and it’s not like they don’t need the depth outside either.

Reed is feisty, sticky, and incredibly smart. Every game I watch of Seattle I notice him pointing out concepts and he just has a knack for understanding what is about to happen and the instincts to make a play happen. He’s just 5’9, but he plays so physical in run defense. Adding a player of his caliber to this secondary with Surtain and Darby would give them an excellent starting three.

