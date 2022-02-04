As Broncos’ coaching staff comes into focus, QB situation remains murky

Broncos’ new head coach Nathaniel Hackett has hired several key parts of his staff, including former Packers’ tight ends coach Justin Outten as the new offensive coordinator and former Niners assistant offensive line coach and Packers analyst Butch Barry as the OL coach for Denver.

So with three Packers coaches now in Dove Valley, the question everyone is really wondering is if the Packers quarterback will also be coming to Denver?

Aaron Rodgers drama annoys me - especially after the emotional roller coaster he put us through last offseason when it seemed like a done deal according to Twitter (which, of course, was the first of many problems in that thinking).

But less than a year later - even as Rodgers and Packers GM Brian Gutekunst have reportedly repaired their working relationship - it’s hard to ignore the chatter that Rodgers coming to Denver is a very likely scenario.

.@AndrewBrandt's Business of Football column: Why Rodgers and the Packers should both be ready to move on https://t.co/CRRB0oFD1H — The MMQB (@theMMQB) February 2, 2022

SI’s Andrew Brandt wrote a column Tuesday highlighting why this season he believes No. 12 will be leaving Green Bay. Brandt was one of the few last year who insisted, in spite of all credible rumors to the contrary, that Rodgers would no leave the Packers. And he didn’t.

Now my sense, and the sense I have had for the past two years, is that the transition that all other teams go through is coming, and coming soon. I have no inside knowledge on this from Aaron or the team, and deliberately refrain from reaching out; I comment from my own experienced insight and perspective. And I just think this is the time for a change, both for Aaron and the team.

On ESPN’s “Get Up” with Mike Greenberg Thursday, guest analyst Bart Scott said he believed Rodgers will be in Denver for the coming season.

“I think the writing is on the wall,” Scott said. “Denver was a destination they targeted last year. I think we can’t deny that this team is just one quarterback away from being a Super Bowl contender and maybe the favorite if you have somebody with the talent and skillset of Aaron Rodgers.”

Scott added that for the Broncos determining what it’s going to cost them in draft capital and young talent will be the deciding factor. Mike Tannenbaum suggested Broncos would likely have to give up a first-round pick and a star player, like Patrick Surtain perhaps.

“We all know John Elway has never been able to draft a quarterback,” Scott added. “He’s always just been able to get a refurbished one and there is no better refurbished quarterback than A-ARod right now.”

Broncos’ Country Tonight’s Benjamin Allbright is also going on record that he believes it’s 75-25 odds that Rodgers becomes a Bronco.

“I’ve been pretty adamant all along, I’m pretty sure Aaron Rodgers is coming here,” Allbright said. “I’d put it at 75-25 he’s coming here.”

And of course, the betting odds think it is likely.

Aaron Rodgers is (-110) to be the next quarterback of the Denver Broncos



Odds via @FOXBet pic.twitter.com/Fqaog3k26M — PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) February 3, 2022

So the momentum is building.

But what do the Broncos do if Plan A falls through and Rodgers does not become a Bronco?

Is Plan B to draft and develop one? Is Drew Lock still an option? Do the Broncos go with another cheaper vet QB?

POLL: Hypothetically, if the #Broncos fall in love with one of the top QBs in the #NFLDraft over the next month and consider drafting him instead of trading a haul of picks/players for a vet which would be your preference?@AllbrightNFL @KOAColorado — Ryan Edwards (@redwardsradio) February 2, 2022

Developing a rookie QB has not been the Broncos’ M.O. practically ever, so if that is the backup plan, do we have the coaching staff now to do that?

Blake Bortles did have his best NFL season in 2017 while playing under Hackett’s tutelage and helping take the Jaguars to the AFC Championship.

Klint Kubiak may be the most prepared for such a role - with both QB coaching experience and play calling experience. Having spent the past three seasons as a Vikings assistant coach, Kubiak will become the Broncos quarterbacks coach and passing-game coordinator.

But that doesn’t even begin to address what level of “project” we may be talking about with some of the rookie quarterbacks this coming year.

So this question is for you, Broncos Country:

Poll If Aaron Rodgers is NOT an option as our QB in 2022, what would you like the Broncos to do? Draft and develop a rookie

Find a cheaper "bridge/vet" quarterback

Make Drew Lock the next Blake Bortles

Aaron Rodgers or bust, baby! vote view results 41% Draft and develop a rookie (381 votes)

13% Find a cheaper "bridge/vet" quarterback (125 votes)

29% Make Drew Lock the next Blake Bortles (272 votes)

15% Aaron Rodgers or bust, baby! (146 votes) 924 votes total Vote Now

