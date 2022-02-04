Fans overwhelmingly approve of the Denver Broncos hiring of Nathaniel Hackett

When the Denver Broncos hired Nathaniel Hackett it was clear they were looking to completely shift the culture within the building. Vic Fangio was a no nonsense grinder, which wasn’t a bad thing, but after three seasons lacking any kind of success a change to a more positive and affable leader seemed necessary.

In our latest SB Nation React survey we asked Broncos Country how they felt about the hire and the response was overwhelmingly positive. I’m not even sure I’ve ever seen such a lop-sided poll. A whopping 98% of Broncos fans liked the decision general manager George Paton made for the Broncos next head coach.

This shift in philosophy also has fans feeling more confident in the teams overall direction. During the season, confidence in the team hit lows in the single digits. However, the coaching changes have pushed that number up to 75%.

I would suspect an Aaron Rodgers trade could push this number into the high 90s, but even without a Hall of Fame quarterback move we could see this number grow significantly if Paton backs up his first season with another solid free agency and draft class. In my opinion, there is a lot to be optimistic about with these Denver Broncos.

What do you think of these results?

