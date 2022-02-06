Which is better: Von Miller going back to the Super Bowl or the Chiefs losing?

Good morning, Broncos Country!

A week ago put a cap on two of the best football weekends we’ve ever seen.

To make matters even better as a fan of the Denver Broncos is the Kansas City Chiefs chocked a 21-3 first-half lead to lose to the Cincinnati Bengals. That was followed by Von Miller making his return trip to the Super Bowl after a win over the San Francisco 49ers.

So a question has been percolating on social media and radio waves: As a member of Broncos, which is better?

Obviously, both outcomes are awesome, but as I said on the MHR Radio Podcast, in my mind, Miller getting a chance to play in his second Super Bowl is the best.

Miller is one of the greatest Broncos in history and what he did in the playoffs that resulted in a Super Bowl 50 win and MVP is one of the defensive showings the NFL has witnessed.

Though seeing Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and the Chiefs fall apart in the second half still delivers an amazing aftertaste one week later.

Hopefully, the Broncos are on the verge of being a competitive organization once again.

Broncos Blast

I joined Klahr and Kompany on Saturday morning for my weekly Broncos Blast segment on ESPN 1600 AM. This week, wetalk about whether it’s Aaron Rodgers or bust in Broncos Country.

