The Pro Bowl is stupid. End it now.

I heard the AFC won the Pro Bowl.

41-35 and about 176 turnovers...or something like that.

Whatever. Who even cares?

What I do care about is how long is the NFL going to keep pretending this game is worthwhile?

It’s on the most irrelevant pro football weekend of the year - between the conference championships and the Super Bowl.

It’s a total sham. My son’s 4th grade flag football league had more hits in the game - and those were by accident.

I’ve seen walk-thrus more intense than this #ProBowl — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 6, 2022

Typically some of the most deserving players don’t even go because they’re playing the next weekend in the Super Bowl and don’t want to risk injury in something so meaningless.

And to top it off, it’s supposed to be an honor because players are supposedly chosen for their talent and athletic skill. Yet a portion of the selection is based on fan retweets on social media. GTFO.

Someone - anyone - please save the NFL from itself. This game is embarrassing.

The Manning Bros, perhaps?

Oh Peyton-lover-of-NFL-lore-Manning, please rescue the league by ending this misery.

Instead of scraping together a few million to join an investor group to buy the Broncos, just buy out the rights to the Pro Bowl. You and Eli can keep broadcasting from your basements and take up three hours commenting on current stars playing Madden, or do commentary on great Pro Bowls of the 70s and 80s, or run the highlight reel from Marshall’s flag football team. Hundred percent guaranteed any of those are more interesting than the currrent excuse for an NFL all-star game.

Back when we used to play tackle football at the Pro Bowl. pic.twitter.com/ua3NTHmxLM — Karl Mecklenburg CSP, NFL (@KarlMecklenburg) February 6, 2022

Broncos/NFL News

Four Denver Broncos assistant coaches let go | 9news.com

Wade Harman, Chris Beake, Mike Heistand, and Chris Cook were released on Saturday as new head coach Nathaniel Hackett builds his new staff.

Colorado native and Wyoming LB Chad Muma eager to prove he belongs at Senior Bowl, would ‘love’ to play for Broncos

“It’d be a hometown type of thing, and being able to play for the Broncos would be amazing," Muma said at the 2022 Senior Bowl.

Woody Paige: Billionaires abound, but are any interested in Broncos ownership? | Sports Coverage | denvergazette.com

The Denver Broncos are on the auction block and the clock.

Dolphins hire Mike McDaniel as new head coach

The Miami Dolphins have hired San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel to become their new head coach, the team announced Sunday after it was initially reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

NFL Pro Bowl pay: How much do the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl winners and losers make? - DraftKings Nation

The 2022 NFL Pro Bowl is all for fun and to give fans a look at the best players in the game, but the players do get more than a trip to Las Vegas and to hang out and play some flag football, they...

FMIA: Driving Into Work With Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Before Super Bowl 56 - Peter King, NBC

Peter King's Football Morning In America begins with a predawn drive into work with Bengals coach Zac Taylor ahead of Super Bowl 56. Plus NFL news + notes.

Trevor Lawrence 'really relieved' by Jaguars' hire of former NFL QB Doug Pederson: 'Everybody's excited'

For Trevor Lawrence, the long wait for a new head coach left him and the Jaguars directionless, but Saturday's introductory press conference of Doug Pederson felt, finally, like the start of something special.

2022 Pro Bowl: What we learned from AFC's win over NFC

In a Pro Bowl overflowing with touchdown passes and interceptions, the AFC on Sunday at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium was able to earn its fifth consecutive victory over the NFC.

Saints RB Alvin Kamara arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm

New Orleans Saints running back ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ was arrested and booked for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm on Sunday, according to a Los Vegas Metropolitan Police Department release.

Texans interview defensive coordinator Lovie Smith for head coaching job

Lovie Smith, the Texans defensive coordinator and associate head coach, has emerged as a contender for the vacant Houston head coaching position and was interviewed for the vacancy on Sunday night, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network’s Tom Pe

Super Bowl trivia: Who is the only player to win MVP on a losing team?

(Super Bowl V MVP was in the shower when he found out)