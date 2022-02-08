Nathaniel Hackett continues to fill out his coaching staff

New Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has continued to fill work towards filling out his coaching staff this week with several more confirmed additions and some possible post-Super Bowl hires as well. It’s come through in trickles, so I thought it would be a good idea to get a fresh picture of where things stand as of right now.

Head Coach: Nathaniel Hackett

Offense

Offensive Coordinator: Justin Outten

Offensive Line Coach: Butch Barry

Passing Game Coordinator / Quarterbacks: Klint Kubiak

Wide Receivers: Zach Azzani

Tight Ends: Vacant

Running Backs: Vacant

Quality Control: Justin Rascati

Defense

Defensive Coordinator: Ejiro Evero (Reported to be hired after Super Bowl)

Defensive Line: Vacant

Linebackers: Vacant

Defensive Backs: Christian Parker

Consultant: Bill Kollar

Special Teams

ST Coordinator: Vacant

ST Assistant: Vacant

I would imagine there are a couple of other positions not listed that will be filled, but I tried to find those coaching positions that aren’t yet filled that will absolutely have hires forthcoming in the next week. Evero will also likely have some input on which coaches will be hired to fill out the remainder of the defensive staff.

What do you think of the hires Hackett has made to start his tenure in Denver?-

