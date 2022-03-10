Is a Melvin Gordon reunion with Russell Wilson in the cards?

A potential free agent, running back Melvin Gordon hasn’t hidden his desire to return to the Broncos next season.

“I have been wanting to come back. I would love to win a championship in Denver. I made a lot of great relationships with the guys. I feel like we have a really good team. To leave a talented team and go somewhere else would suck. It’s a job unfinished, and we need to finish the job. I would love to stay. I talked with (general manager) George (Paton). We spoke on it. He told me he thinks highly of me. I really like the way he runs things and does things.”

General Manager George Paton has complimented Melvin Gordon and how he played for the team last season.

“Javonte—we think he’s ready to do whatever. Full workload, share carries. I think Melvin and Javonte really complemented each other well. They helped each other. Melvin was a total pro with Javonte and I know Javonte really appreciated that relationship. I’ve had really good discussions with Melvin. We would like to have him back. We think he’s a really good back.”

Indeed, Melvin Gordon was the more consistent runner of the two running backs, and is a better scheme fit for new Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett’s outside zone scheme. However, Melvin Gordon is an impending free agent, and with Russell Wilson’s contract on the books, adding an expensive contract in a Melvin Gordon extension is an...iffy use of resources.

However, there could be good news in the form of Russell Wilson’s arrival.

My brother 4 Life..... let's see how this turn out https://t.co/YHSW6UtXVU — F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) March 8, 2022

Could Melvin Gordon return on a discounted contract to play with Russell Wilson? He and several other veterans expressed a desire to continue to push for a title with this team, and an opportunity to re-unite with an old teammate and an elite QB that can help the Broncos win a title might be enticing enough to take a discount to come back.

PFF has Gordon’s value at 2 years, $12M total, with $9.5M guaranteed. Over The Cap has his valuation as $5M. If the team could bring Gordon back for a similar deal as Chris Carson, who signed a 2 year, $10.4M contract with $5.5M guaranteed, that might a solid enough discount to give the team enough room to continue to be aggressive in free agency.

Horse Tracks

Former Denver Bronco Offensive Lineman Ben Garland has been promoted to the rank of Major in the Colorado Air National Guard. Garland was stationed at Scott Air Force Base as a Public Affairs Officer from 2010 to 2012 while assigned to the Denver Broncos Military Reserve players list.

ESPN ranks the Russell Wilson trade to the Denver Broncos among other blockbuster NFL trades all-time, and their placement of this trade is...quite high.

On Tuesday, the Broncos launched a partnership with RAWtools, a group that will take guns obtained in buyback initiatives, deconstruct them and make them into garden and hand tools.

The Denver Broncos announced a $10,000 donation to Every Kid Sports in conjunction with International Women’s Day. The donation was made via the team’s Empowerment Summit initiative, a Denver Broncos Inspire Change program geared towards female student-athletes.