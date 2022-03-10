Report: Broncos are interested in a trio of pass rushers

According to CBS Sports’s Jason La Canfora, the Denver Broncos are making inquiries about pass rushers. We have known this, but the names are starting to become more clear. Canfora lists a reunion with pass rusher Von Miller is “not out of the question” but Cardinals edge rusher Chandler Jones and Cowboys Randy Gregory are other names that interest them.

Von Miller responds to Russell Wilson’s trade to the Broncos pic.twitter.com/RsQmQzgNXS — PFF (@PFF) March 9, 2022

General Manager George Paton has made it known that they want to add a pass rusher and they have been linked to some of the top names on the market. However, with the Broncos making a stunning trade for Russell Wilson, former Broncos edge rusher Von Miller whom the Broncos traded away a few months ago keeps hinting at a potential return. Every Broncos insider and reporter says it is unlikely, but national reporters keep mentioning it as a possibility.

At the end of the day, it’s going to come down to price. If Von is looking for top-of-the-market money, the Broncos are going in another direction. However, if he’s willing to take less or a team-friendly deal to come chase a ring with Russ Wilson(who I bet is doing some recruiting of his own), then we may have business here.

We know what Von can bring to this team and if the Broncos can get him back after getting a second and third for him from the Rams just a few months ago, holy shit.

As for Chandler Jones, he would also be a giant upgrade to the Broncos edge rushing unit as well. He is Pro Football Focus’s fifth-best free agent on the market.

3-DOWN EDGE: Jones has been an effective 3-down player since entering the league in 2012 as he can hold up against the run and rush the passer at a high level. He has dabbled inside playing over the guard at times throughout his career, but Jones is at his best as a true edge in either a 4-3 or a 3-4 base system.

Jones is coming off an impressive season where he totaled 10.5 sacks, 26 quarterback hits, and 6 forced fumbles. So, adding that type of production to the defense would definitely help the team this upcoming season.

With that said, if Von Miller’s price tag is “too high” it does make sense that Chandler Jones’s contract would also be too high. So, it shall be interesting how this plays out. However, if they add Jones to this defense, it should be a solid upgrade. I would prefer Von to Jones, especially if the price tags are similar.

As for Randy Gregory, he appears to have his off-the-field issues behind him and turned his career around with the Cowboys. Now, the explosive pass rusher is looking to cash in during free agency. He is Pro Football Focus’s 14th best free agent who should be available when the market opens next week.

PASS-RUSHING EDGE: While Gregory has shown improvement in the run game, he’s at his best on passing downs where he can use his burst and array of pass-rush moves to affect the quarterback.

Gregory is younger than Von and Jones but comes with much less production under his belt. He’s 29 years old but has never topped more than six sacks in a season. He is coming off his best season overall but would be a risky add, especially if the money is big

If the Broncos can get the most out of him and he can keep his life in order off the field, this could be one of those deals that end up looking like a steal during the season. In the end, I don’t think he is at the top of the Broncos' wishlist, but someone they may target if the price is right.