Report: Broncos are among the teams “very interested” in linebacker Bobby Wagner

According to insider/analyst Jordan Schultz, the Denver Broncos are among the teams “very interested” in former Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner. A few hours after the Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, the Seahawks parted ways with their longtime defensive leader, and now could he reunite with Wilson in Denver?

It appears that most of the league has at least checked in on Wagner who has been one of the best defensive players in the entire league during his time with the Seahawks. He played a total of 10 seasons with Seattle and only missed a handful of games during that span. During his 10-seasons with the Seahawks, Wagner totaled 1,383 tackles, 68 tackles for a loss, 23.5 sacks, 78 quarterback hits, 11 interceptions, 6 forced fumbles, and 60 pass deflections. This past season for the Seahawks, Wagner totaled a career-high 170 tackles, 3 tackles for a loss, 1 sack, and 1 interception.

Wagner is still a good linebacker, but he started to show some decline last season, especially in coverage, and is at the stage of his career where the decline will continue.

With the Broncos needing another off-the-ball linebacker to play next to Baron Browning, Wagner would be a solid veteran addition to this defense. His leadership on and off the field would be beneficial as well, especially after the Broncos lost Shelby Harris in the Russell Wilson trade.

Personally, I would rather the Broncos spend their money elsewhere. Wagner appears to be on the decline and likely will be commanding a decent price tag for his services. Off the ball linebackers are a dime a dozen these days so I personally would prefer to spend those resources on a right tackle, edge rusher and/or defensive lineman,