Relevancy returns to Broncos with Russell Wilson trade

On Monday of this week, hopes in Denver were high for Aaron Rodgers. This Friday, Broncos Country woke up again with Russell Wilson soon to be their new quarterback. What a week it’s been!

The annoying quarterback carousel graphic fans have had to endure game-after-game will persist into this year, but it now has a happy ending, Russell Wilson. Bring it on.

As a fan who came of age in the 1980’s, I had never experienced the level of ineptitude and anguish these last six season had wrought. The Broncos, even at their worst, were never down for long. It was rarified air to have them mentioned in the same company as the Jets and Detroit. That’s over. No more.

Impromptu videoboard halftime interview with Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett and OC Justin Outten (Nuggets lead 52-51)



“We’re just going to tear it up. It’s that simple.”



“We’re going to score a lot of points.” pic.twitter.com/TT9ZJPysfO — Kyle Fredrickson (@kylefredrickson) February 5, 2022

The Denver Broncos are indeed going to score a lot of points. Gone are the days of holding opposing teams under-20 while the Broncos can only manage under-17 for the loss. If you became a fan of red zone stalls and 3rd and long, you’re about to see a whole new brand of Broncos football. It’s about time.

The best part about the Broncos getting Russell Wilson is that new head coach Nathaniel Hackett is going to be able to invent an exciting offense around his talented new blue-chip quarterback. Toss off the shackles of a below-bottom tier QB in Drew Lock and enjoy the ride, Broncos Country.

It’s going to be an amazing season.

HORSE TRACKS

