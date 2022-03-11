Report: Broncos have inquired about trading for Cowboys RT La’el Collins

According to insider/analyst Jordan Schultz, the Denver Broncos are among the teams who have inquired about trading for Dallas Cowboys right tackle, La’el Collins.

#Cowboys RT La’el Collins drawing lots of interest: League sources say the #Jags, #Broncos, #Bengals and #Dolphins have inquired about trading for the talented 28-year-old.



Collins is known for his dominant run-blocking, but has become a super reliable pass-blocker as well. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 12, 2022

Obviously, protecting recently acquired All-Pro, Pro Bowl, and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson has to be at the top of Broncos General Manager George Paton’s to-do list. The Broncos have had a revolving door at right tackle and Wilson is coming from a Seattle team that had a porous offensive line that led to Wilson taking many unnecessary hits. So, I would imagine Wilson and Paton have already discussed improving the one big hole remaining on the Broncos offensive line. Adding a player like La’el Collins would certainly solidify that position for at least the next few seasons.

When on the field, Collins is one of the better right tackles in the NFL. However, staying on the field has been an issue for him. He missed all of 2020 because of an injury and was suspended five games this past season because of violating the league's substance-abuse policy. He never tested positive for anything, but he missed multiple tests and reportedly tried to bribe the test collector. The issue, however, appears to be behind him.

Outside of the 2020 season where he missed the entire year and excluding the five-game suspension, Collins has just missed 1 game since 2017. So, if the Broncos can keep him healthy, they would get a good one.

As for compensation, with the baggage and injury history he has, I think the Cowboys will get a third-rounder for him. The Broncos currently have two third-round selections and would likely be drafting a tackle with one of these picks anyways, so why not use it to get a stud right tackle?

No deal sounds imminent and the report states the Broncos, among other teams, have just inquired about his availability and the Cowboys' asking price. If the price is right, I do not see why the Broncos shouldn’t make an offer for Collins. You made a big splash with Russell Wilson, you need to protect him, and your rivals just made a big trade for Khalil Mack.

Go get a stud right tackle