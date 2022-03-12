Free Agent profile: Tight end Gerald Everett

The Denver Broncos team needs have undergone a bit of an overhaul since the trade to acquire Russell Wilson. Quarterback is presumably solved, but now the current tight end room is down to Albert Okwuegbunam and Shaun Beyer.

One tight end who could intrigue is another former member of the Seattle Seahawks, Gerald Everett.

Player Profile

Height: 6-3

Weight: 240 pounds

Age: Will be 28 on June 25th

Experience: 5 seasons

Why it makes sense

The Broncos offense under Hackett will feature tight ends more than Pat Shurmur did, and right now the position group is long on questions and short on experience. As of now the Broncos are set to count on Okwuebunam and Beyer. Okwuegbunam’s shown promise when healthy, catching 44 passes for 451 yards and 3 TDs, but he also spent time on Injured Reserve each of his first two seasons. Beyer was on the practice squad his whole rookie year after receiving $125,000 in guarantees to sign with the Broncos following the 2021 NFL draft.

A second round pick by the Los Angeles Rams in 2017, Everett looks like a clean scheme fit for the Nathaniel Hackett offense after he spent years in Sean McVay’s. He left L.A. for a prove it deal in Seattle last year, but the Wilson injury hurt his overall production. Everett still closed out the year catching 26 of his 38 targets for 280 yards and three touchdowns after Wilson returned from injury in week 10. His athleticism and soft hands make him an intriguing fit as a move tight end to pair with Okwuegbunam in two tight end sets.

Why it doesn’t make sense

Everett isn’t much of a blocker, so his value is tied directly to what he adds as a receiver, and tight ends haven’t really been a focal part of the Seahawks offense since Jimmy Graham in 2017. Cost should also be a factor when considering veteran help at the position. Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger predicts Everett will average about $7.5 million a year on his next contract and that’s probably a bit rich if Okwuegbunam is the starter.

Final Thoughts

The Broncos can go a few different ways with their tight end room this offseason. Without Fant on the roster it isn’t hard to imagine George Paton signing a big name free agent to step into the vacated role. At the same time, Okwuegbunam’s shown flashes and Beyer was clearly held in high regard in 2021, so there’s a distinct possibility the Broncos do not add a new starter to the room.

Everett hasn’t suffered any major injuries in the league and he’s already spent a year catching passes from Russell Wilson, so he’s an intriguing option. With that said, he may not be a clean fit for a Broncos’ roster and payroll with Okwuegbunam around.