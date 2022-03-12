Free Agent Profile: Defensive Lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day

The Broncos added two now-former Los Angeles Rams coaches to Nathaniel Hackett’s coaching. Ejiro Evero coached the Rams secondary and is now the team's defensive coordinator and Marcus Dixon who was the assistant defensive line coach is now the Broncos defensive line coach. This means we could see some Rams defensive players who are free agents, follow their former coaches to the Broncos.

One player who is rumored to be one of those players is defensive lineman, Sebastian Joseph-Day.

Defensive stops per game last season:



1. Aaron Donald, LAR (2.76)

2. Sebastian Joseph-Day, LAR (2.75

3. Jeffrey Simmons, TEN (2.72)

4. Cameron Heyward, PIT (2.61)

5. Christian Wilkins, MIA (2.53)



Joseph-Day is set to be a free agent this offseason. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) March 6, 2022

Sebastian Joseph-Day

Height: 6-4

Weight: 314lbs

Experience: 4 seasons

Age: 26 years old

Sebastian Joseph-Day played his college ball at Rutgers and was a standout player there for the Scarlett Knights. This led to the Los Angeles Rams selecting Joseph-Day in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Since then, he has turned into one of the key members of the Los Angeles Rams defense during his four seasons with the team.

He started 31 regular-season games for the Rams in the years 2019 and 2020 and was a consistent member of that defense, but a pectoral injury limited Joseph-Day to just 7 games this past season

During Joseph-Day’s four seasons with the Rams, he started 38 games and totaled 137 tackles, 9 tackles for a loss, 6 sacks, and 14 quarterback hits. In just 7 games this past season for the Rams, Joseph-Day totaled a career-high in sacks with 3, 38 tackles, and 3 tackles for a loss.

Why they should sign Sebastian Joseph-Day

Knows the defense and new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and defensive line coach Marcus Dixon from his time with the Rams

Could help replace Shelby Harris who was traded away to the Seattle Seahawks in the Russell Wilson trade

Young and still in his prime

Has the ability to rush the passer and stop the run

Can play nose tackle or defensive end in Evero’s 3-4 defense

Could be a three-down player

Broncos need at least one starter and some depth pieces added to their defensive line

The Broncos need some run defenders after losing arguably their best run defender in Shelby Harris in the Russell Wilson trade. While Sebastian Joseph-Day is typically used as a nose tackle, I believe he has the ability to help out in the inside or outside of the Broncos front. If signed, he most likely would be the Broncos' nose tackle, but either way, he will be out there as one of the Broncos' better-run defenders.

He also has the ability to rush the passer. He had a career-high in sacks in just 7 games before suffering a season-ending pectoral injury. It would have been interesting to see what he would have done if he were able to play a full season. Outside of this pectoral injury, Joseph-Day doesn’t come with any injury red flags. He was a consistent member of the Rams defense before this injury.

The familiarity between Evero and Dixon makes the Broncos a logical landing spot as well. Evero will likely implement a very similar defense to the one they used with the Rams and he would reunite with his positional coach Marcus Dixon. He was the assistant defensive line coach for the Rams but now is the main man with the Broncos. Connections like this matter in the NFL and could help us land an exciting nose tackle in Joseph-Day.

Finally, Joseph-Day is just 26 years old(almost 27). He’s still in the prime of his career and could have his best seasons ahead of him.

Why the Broncos won’t sign Sebastian Joseph-Day

Too much money/Competition

Broncos already have Mike Purcell at nose tackle

Like most free agents, money and competition between other teams will always be an issue here. While Joseph-Day makes sense on paper for the Broncos, he also makes sense on paper for other teams as well. One team that is looking for interior run-stoppers is our division-rival Los Angeles Chargers. Signing with them would keep Joseph-Day in the same city, same stadium, and playing for a coach who was his defensive coordinator in 2019.

Another issue is, well, the Broncos already have a nose tackle in Mike Purcell. He has been fairly solid in that role under former Head Coach Vic Fangio. However, he signed his extension with John Elway as the GM and appeared to be one of Vic Fangio’s guys. Unfortunately for Purcell, both of these men are gone, and people connected to Joseph-Day are on the coaching staff. So, is his roster spot safe? Could Purcell and Joseph-Day both stay on the team with Joseph-Day playing a defensive end role? We shall see.

Final Thoughts

Sebastian Joseph-Day is rumored to be a target for the Broncos once the legal tampering period opens on Monday, and it makes sense. It looks like he’ll be an upgrade over the aging Mike Purcell and the familiarity with the scheme and coaches as well makes this deal a likely one it appears.

It will be interesting to see if the Broncos view him as strictly a nose tackle or someone who can play defensive end and replace the role Shelby Harris held for the Broncos? If he’s strictly a nose tackle, look for the Broncos to move on from Mike Purcell and continue to look elsewhere for Harris’s replacement.

I don’t think he will cost too much either. I wouldn’t expect much more than $5 or $6 million dollars per year for his services.