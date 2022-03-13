Russell Wilson = Pat Bowlen Bronco

Good morning, Broncos Country!

Since around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, I’ve been on Cloud 3.

Yes, that’s bigger than Cloud 9 (think about it and you’ll get it).

That’s when news broke that Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos. The move isn’t official until the start of the league year on Wednesday. But that doesn’t matter.

The Broncos finally got their franchise quarterback.

And it still doesn’t feel real.

As others have noted, I’ve had the urge to pinch myself to make sure I’m not dreaming. And maybe it’s just the after-effects of the last six years, but I’m still waiting for someone to pop up and say, “Just kidding.”

Imagine Pat Bowlen choosing Dan Reeves over John Elway.

Aside from what the Broncos are getting on the field – an elite, franchise quarterback – it’s the complete package that Wilson brings to Denver that should make fans even more appreciative.

Wilson is a Pat Bowlen Bronco.

He does whatever it takes to be great on the field but also off. That’s what makes me excited about this move. There aren’t any questions about his character or off-field issues.

Wilson won the 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

As he told the Seattle Seahawks’ website at the time:

“The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, to me, represents excellence, not just on the field, but more importantly off the field. In life, we’re granted the opportunity to have an impact, no matter what sphere of influence we’re around. Walter Payton was one of the greatest examples of what he was able to do not just on the field, but more important off the field to give back and to serve and to love and to care. For me, to be able to be even mentioned with a name like Walter Payton is one of the greatest blessings I could ever have and one of the greatest honors you could ever have.”

Not to be outdone, but Wilson also just won the 2022 Bart Starr Award.

As The Associated Press notes about what the award represents:

“The award honors the NFL player who best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community.”

There’s no doubt Broncos Country can celebrate the QB carousel finally getting blown to smitherings.

The Broncos got an elite, franchise quarterback.

Even more reason to celebrate is they got an elite human being.

Broncos Blast

I joined Klahr and Kompany on Saturday morning for my weekly Broncos Blast segment on ESPN 1600 AM. We discuss the Broncos trade for Russell Wilson and the impact it will have on the team, the AFC and the NFL.

