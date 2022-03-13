 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Report: Broncos sign FB/TE Andrew Beck to an extension

Broncos bring back one of their own.

By Scotty Payne
NFL: OCT 10 Broncos at Steelers Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos have signed restricted free agent tight end/fullback Andrew Beck to a one-year extension.

Per Schefter, the Broncos envision Beck having a hybrid role in newly hired Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett’s offense this upcoming season.

Andrew Beck is a 6’3”, 255lb tight end/fullback who joined the Broncos back in 2019 when they were running a variation of the West Coast offense. He served as the Broncos fullback and reserve tight end as well. I look for him to serve in this same role this upcoming year and be used more than he was the past two seasons with Pat Shurmur running the offense.

Beck has been on the Broncos for three seasons and his last recorded catch was back in 2019 when he caught 9 balls for 90 yards and one touchdown. I would expect him to add on to that number this upcoming season.

With the Broncos trading away Noah Fant, Albert O. is currently penciled in as the starter, but Beck could serve as a depth option behind him as well as playing fullback when needed There’s a roster spot there for Beck if he earns it, and it appears that General Manager George Paton and Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett believe he can earn that spot as well.

