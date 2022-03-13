Broncos have tendered three players

As the Denver Broncos prepare for the start of the legal tampering free agency period on Monday, they made several roster decisions with Exclusive Rights Free Agents on Sunday. The tendered quarterback Brett Rypien, inside linebacker Jonas Griffith and safety P.J. Locke to minimum salaries.

Per sources, Broncos have tendered Exclusive Rights Free Agents QB Brett Rypien, ILB Jonas Griffith, safety P.J. Locke. Typically minimum salaries. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) March 13, 2022

Rypien, 25, has spent the last two seasons with Denver since coming out of Boise State. He threw for 295 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions in 2020, but has been a key figure on the Broncos scout team. He seems like the type of guy who will one day get into coaching.

Griffith, 25, played quite a bit on defense last season due to injuries piling up 255 snaps on the season with 46 total tackles and a fumble recovery. He’s been primarily a special teamer, so that could be an area where the team felt he’d make the best impact heading into the 2022 season.

Locke, 25, is another guy who played heavily on special teams. He saw the field on defense for just 27 snaps. His role is definitely going to be heavy on the special teams side of things.

They also decided not to tender offensive guard Austin Schlottmann, kick returner Diontae Spencer and running back Adrian Killins.

Broncos are not tendering G Austin Schlottmann or returner Diontae Spencer, per sources. Spencer had two good years as returner for Broncos; struggled some last season as did special teams as a whole. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) March 13, 2022

Per source, Broncos did not tender RB Adrian Killins, who was an exclusive rights free agent. The guy can fly. And he’s now an unrestricted free agent. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) March 14, 2022

Schlottmann, 26, barely saw the field in 2021 and while guard was once seen as a position issue for Denver it has quietly turned into a strength with Graham Glasgow and Dalton Risner being the veterans and Quinn Meinerz and Netane Muti being a couple of young guys that could end up starting in the NFL soon. Schlottmann may catch on elsewhere.

Spencer, 29, held the role as the team’s primary kick returner and mostly disappointed in 2021. His return average has gone down as well. They also not tendering running back Adrian Killins.