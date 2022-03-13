Report: Broncos sign offensive tackle Calvin Anderson to a one-year deal

According to 9News Denver’s Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos have signed restricted free agent tackle Calvin Anderson to a one-year deal totaling $2.5 million dollars

It's $2.5 million total on one year for Anderson, so right there with $2.54M original round tender. #9sports https://t.co/QUY3p6BbYE — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) March 13, 2022

Anderson is a 6’5”, 300lb offensive tackle who has spent three seasons with the Broncos. During that time, he has five starts for them in spot duties but has served as a reliable depth option when called on.

With the Broncos acquiring Russell Wilson, protecting him at all costs is high on the list of things they must do this offseason. Currently, the right tackle position is vacated with 2021 starter Bobby Massie set to hit free agency. It’s unclear what the Broncos may do there whether it be re-signing Massie, adding another free agent to start, adding competition via free agency to face Anderson in Camp, or drafting a rookie during the 2022 NFL Draft. Either way, expect more moves to be made at the right tackle position.

As for Anderson, he at least gives the Broncos a reliable swing tackle option who fits the zone-blocking scheme the team will be using under Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett