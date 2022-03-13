 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News All things Russell Wilson here

Filed under:

Report: Broncos sign offensive tackle Calvin Anderson to a one-year deal

The Broncos have added to their offensive tackle depth

By Scotty Payne
/ new
Philadelphia Eagles v Denver Broncos Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

According to 9News Denver’s Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos have signed restricted free agent tackle Calvin Anderson to a one-year deal totaling $2.5 million dollars

Anderson is a 6’5”, 300lb offensive tackle who has spent three seasons with the Broncos. During that time, he has five starts for them in spot duties but has served as a reliable depth option when called on.

With the Broncos acquiring Russell Wilson, protecting him at all costs is high on the list of things they must do this offseason. Currently, the right tackle position is vacated with 2021 starter Bobby Massie set to hit free agency. It’s unclear what the Broncos may do there whether it be re-signing Massie, adding another free agent to start, adding competition via free agency to face Anderson in Camp, or drafting a rookie during the 2022 NFL Draft. Either way, expect more moves to be made at the right tackle position.

As for Anderson, he at least gives the Broncos a reliable swing tackle option who fits the zone-blocking scheme the team will be using under Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...