2022 Denver Broncos free agency news, rumor tracker

With the acquisition of quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks last week, general manager George Paton is entering the most critical offseason of his short tenure with the Denver Broncos. The rebuild is over.

The new league year begins on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 2 p.m. mile high time, but the ‘legal tampering’ period opens up on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 10 a.m. That is usually when we’ll see a flood of reports come through of free agents agreeing to sign with various teams.

We will be keeping track of all the news and rumors throughout this tampering period and the official start to free agency. It’s even more exciting this year because the Broncos are BACK!

Broncos 2022 free agency

Broncos cap space: $26,192,699 (Top 51)

Broncos free agents: Kareem Jackson, Bryce Callahan, Kyle Fuller, Melvin Gordon, Teddy Bridgewater, Alexander Johnson, Bobby Massie, Stephen Weatherly, Shamar Stephen, Michael Ford, Cameron Fleming, Eric Saubert, Nate Hairston, Brett Jones, Micah Kiser (Restricted), Josey Jewell, Kenny Young, DeShawn Williams (Restricted), Malik Reed (Restricted), and Natrez Patrick (Restricted).

Broncos free agency news and rumors

Monday, March 14

Sunday, March 13

Saturday, March 12

Look for Broncos to be in the mix for Chandler Jones

Friday, March 11

Reported interest in trading for RT La’el Collins

Thursday, March 10

Wednesday, March 9

Chris Harris Jr. is a name to watch with Broncos in FA

Tuesday. March 8