Brady’s return and the 2022 Denver Broncos

Not to overshadowed by ground-shaking quarterback moves this offseason, Tom Brady made some seismic vibrations of his own in announcing he would not be retiring as previously announced. My sincere condolences to everyone who was excited at the prospect of their first Brady-free NFL season since 1999.

So will Tom Brady’s Buccaneers and Russell Wilson’s Denver Broncos cross paths?

Not unless Tampa and Denver meet in the Super Bowl. Brady, no doubt will find that as a relief since he is just 1-3 in the post season against Denver. The one playoff loss happened to be Tim Tebow’s final game as a Denver Bronco. The magic of Peyton Manning brought two more post season victories to add to Jake Plummer’s 2005 AFC Divisional game victory. Those were some great games.

There will be no regular-season matchup this year because the Broncos are slated to play the NFC West and the Carolina Panthers. So, while there is going to be a delicious Seahawks vs. Broncos game that Russell Wilson will no doubt have interest in, there will be no regular season clash between the Broncos and Brady.

During the regular season, Brady holds an edge over Denver with a record of 8-6. However, all-time, including post-season, the Broncos and Brady are knotted up at 9-9. If this is indeed Brady’s swan song season (or another in a long line of them as these things usually go), wouldn’t it be something to meet up with Tom and his boys from Tampa just one more time? To send him packing into retirement with one more post-season ‘L’ to add to the pile of some already really great ‘Ls’ we have given him over the years?

Bring it on, Tom. LFG one last time.

