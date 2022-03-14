Report: Russell Wilson is trying to recruit linebacker Bobby Wagner to sign with the Broncos

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Russell Wilson, who will officially join the Broncos on Wednesday, is trying to recruit one of his former teammates to join him in the Mile High City. That former teammate being All-Pro linebacker, Bobby Wagner.

Former teammates that played 10 years together in Seattle could reunite, though Wagner has an expansive market. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 14, 2022

The longtime teammates apparently have a good relationship and could reunite and chase a ring with the Broncos. However, as Fowler notes, the market for Wagner is hot and potentially could be out of the Broncos market.

With that said, the Broncos could be in the market for an inside linebacker. Josey Jewell, who could re-sign with the team has a hot market with five teams chasing after him reportedly. So, if Jewell were to sign elsewhere, would the Broncos pivot and go after Wagner?

If Wilson is reportedly recruiting Wagner to the Broncos, he wouldn’t be doing that if he didn’t get the green light by General Manager George Paton. At least, that’s my assumption here.

In the end, I think other teams will have better offers out for his services, but could Wilson’s recruiting be enough to bring Wagner with him to the Broncos? We shall see.