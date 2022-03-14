Report: Broncos agree to terms with guard Ben Braden

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Denver Broncos have signed former Green Bay Packers guard, Ben Braden. It’s a one-year deal according to 9New’s Denver’s Mike Klis.

The Broncos have signed former Packers G Ben Braden. A reunion with new Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 14, 2022

The Broncos add some more depth at the interior of their offensive line that currently has Dalton Risner, Lloyd Cushenberry, Quinn Meinerz, Graham Glasgow, Netane Muti, and now Ben Braden.

He has a history with newly hired Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett and will help the team out in a reserve role and on special teams.

The Broncos have a bit of a log jam at the interior offensive line position, so it will be interesting to see if there will be any other moves made after this deal. With a new coach, we see deals like this where they add “his guys” and some of the other regime's additions are moved because of preference, scheme fit, or something else along those lines. So, it’ll be interesting to see what comes of this deal.