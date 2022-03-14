Report: Dolphins agree to terms with former Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Miami Dolphins have agreed to terms with former Denver Broncos starting quarterback, Teddy Bridgewater.

Bridgewater was acquired by the Broncos a few days prior to the start of the 2021 NFL Draft for a 4th round selection. He then went on to compete with Drew Lock for the starting quarterback job during Training Camp and the preseason. Bridgewater ultimately would end up winning the job and held the position until a concussion sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

After the season, it became clear that the Broncos were looking elsewhere for their starter and struck gold when GM George Paton somehow was able to acquire Russell Wilson away from the Seattle Seahawks.

With Drew Lock being moved to Seattle and Teddy Bridgewater now in Miami backing up Tu’a, both of the Broncos quarterbacks who competed for their starting job last season are now elsewhere.

In his only season with the Broncos, Teddy Bridgewater played in 14 games and passed for 3,052 yards, 18 touchdowns, 7 interceptions, completed 66.9% of his passes, and had a passer rating of 94.9.

The Broncos now have Russell Wilson and we wish Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater the best elsewhere.