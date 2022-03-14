Report: Broncos expected to be in the mix to sign OT La’el Collins if released by the Cowboys

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport appeared on KOA radio in Colorado this evening and had some potentially exciting news for Broncos fans. He believes that offensive tackle La’el Collins will be released by the Cowboys and that the Broncos will be in the mix for his services if/when this happens.

As we know, the Cowboys have put right tackle La’el Collins on the trade block and we talked about why the Broncos should obviously have interest in trading for him. However, if they release him and the Broncos are able to sign him without giving up any draft compensation? That would be a great get by General Manager George Paton.

He would be a great scheme fit, lock down the right tackle position for years to come, give the Broncos a nasty run blocker and fill one of the biggest holes on the roster. It’s a no-brainer and the Broncos need to make the money work here.

This will be an interesting story to watch in the coming days. If/when La’el Collins is released, look for the Broncos to quickly swoop in.