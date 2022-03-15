Broncos avoid overpaying on first day of tampering

Quality over quantity. That was how the Denver Broncos approached their cash and spend tendencies on the first day of legal tampering during the 2022 NFL Free Agency period. While the Jacksonville Jaguars were spending $230 million on new contracts for players most would consider non-elite talent, Denver cautiously negotiated with the players they had on their board.

They made two free agent signings, but really they only made one during the legal tampering window. The first signing was for backup guard Ben Braden who was released by the Green Bay Packers in January.

The second was Denver’s only real move on that first day with a player still under contract with another team. They picked up former San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman D.J. Jones on a 3-year, $30 million deal with $20 million guaranteed. Quite a modest contract for a guy who ranked second behind only Aaron Donald in tackles for a loss or no gain. He is considered more of a run stuffer, so that could be why Denver was able to get him for less than a typical pass rusher. He will anchor the interior line against the run.

While we all know they still need help at right tackle and edge rusher, those names are still out there. Hopefully we see some movement on those fronts either today or tomorrow.

For now, how would you grade the Broncos signing of D.J. Jones on Monday?

Poll How would you grade the D.J. Jones signing? A

B

C

D

F vote view results 51% A (722 votes)

42% B (604 votes)

5% C (80 votes)

0% D (6 votes)

0% F (2 votes) 1414 votes total Vote Now

Horse Tracks

Where does the Russell Wilson trade rank among NFL's largest since the Herschel Walker blockbuster?

The Walker trade in 1989 turned out brilliantly for Dallas. How did the largest NFL player swaps since then work out for trading teams?

Media report: Broncos agree to terms with DT D.J. Jones on three-year contract

Jones has started 42 games over the last three seasons, recording three sacks, 99 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits and three forced fumbles during that stint.

Broncos sign G Ben Braden

The Broncos have added depth to their offensive line. Denver signed free-agent guard Ben Braden, the team announced Monday.

Broncos spent $18M on injured players last season

New research released on Monday shows that injured players cost the Denver Broncos an estimated $18,381,068.

The Broncos free-agent shopping list should focus on the defense

George Paton should spend everything he has, both in free agency and the draft, on one side of the ball if the Broncos are going to be a contender