Report: Broncos agree to terms with edge rusher Randy Gregory

In a shocking turn of events, the Denver Broncos stole edge rusher Randy Gregory away from the Dallas Cowboys after it had been reported he had agreed to sign with them. The Cowboys’ official twitter account even tweeted out the deal was done and then had to delete it. Denver has their edge rusher.

Change of course, as per @GehlkenNFL: Randy Gregory now appears headed to Denver. — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) March 15, 2022

Reports have come out saying the Broncos offered Gregory the same deal the Cowboys offered him, a 5-year, $70 million contract, and he decided to go with the Broncos instead.

Gregory had struggled in the NFL since being drafted in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He has served two yearlong suspensions for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy and partial suspensions in every year from 2016-2020, but has detailed his road to recovery since 2019 becoming a solid pass rusher for the Cowboys.

In 2021, Gregory amassed 43 QB pressures at a 15.2% pressure rate. That was good for 9th best in the NFL last season. The biggest question for Gregory in 2022 is if he can produce those results without Micah Parson and Demarcus Lawrence. We’ll have to see how he does paired with Bradley Chubb.