Report: Broncos reach agreement with ILB Josey Jewell on two-year deal

The Denver Broncos have re-signed one of their own. According to Mike Klis of 9News, Denver has reached an agreement with inside linebacker Josey Jewell on a two-year deal worth $11 million.

Broncos have reached 2-year agreement with ILB Josey Jewell, per source. Josey is back. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) March 15, 2022

Jewell, 27, was part of a linebacker coverage group who finished above 60% success rate in Football Outsiders charting in 2020, but a pectoral injury derailed his season last year. In 30 starts, Jewell has 217 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

Two weeks ago, general manager George Paton talked about the inside linebacker position and how all of their starter-caliber players were unrestricted free agents.

With our inside linebackers, it’s pretty unique,” Paton said. “We have three guys who are unrestricted [free agents]. Josey Jewell, ‘A.J.’ (Alexander) Johnson and Kenny Young. So all really good guys, starters in this league. They’re proven that. They all finished injured, finished the season injured. But we like them all. We’d love to bring them all back. We can’t. So we’re going to discuss with their agents this week of where they stand. We’d like to have them all back, but it’s going to be tough.”

It had been rumored that of the three, the Broncos were trying hardest to bring Jewell back. They succeeded, but there is still work to do there as the roster is thin behind Jewell at that position.