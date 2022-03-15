Report: Broncos agreed to terms with tight end Eric Tomlinson

According to 9News Denver’s Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos have agreed to terms with former Baltimore Ravens tight end, Eric Tomlinson. According to Klis, this is a one-year deal between Tomlinson and the Broncos.

Broncos have agreement with Ravens TE Eric Tomlinson on one-year deal per source. 6-6, 265. 18 career catches. An athletic blocker. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) March 16, 2022

Tomlinson is a 6’6”, 263lb tight end who is entering the 7th year of his career. He has bounced around the league some. He went undrafted in the 2015 NFL Draft but signed with the Philadelphia Eagles. He didn’t make the Eagles roster and then signed on to the Houston Texans practice squad. After that, he played in a total of 29 games between two seasons with the New York Jets. He then played for the Raiders in 8 games in 2019 before spending the past two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. He appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens this year.

HIs game is blocking. He only has 18 career catches for 201 yards and 1 touchdown through six seasons in the NFL. However, he is considered one of the better run-blocking tight ends in the league, and that’s something needed in Nathaniel Hackett’s west coast offense.

It appears the Broncos are set to enter the season with Albert O. as their starting tight end while Tomlinson will serve as the in-line blocking second tight end. This is the role Mercedes Lewis had in Green Bay while Robert Tonyan was the receiving threat.

New Broncos TE Eric Tomlinson was PFF's 2nd highest graded run blocker and 23rd highest graded pass protector last season.



Not much receiving production, but that's a good start — AJ Schulte (@AJDraftScout) March 16, 2022

The blocking tight end is an important role in Nathaniel Hackett’s offense. Sure, Russell Wilson is going to run the show, but Javonte Williams is going to be featured as well in this west coast zone-blocking running game. Having an elite run-blocking tight end on the team to open up running lanes for the Broncos' bruising running back will only add an extra layer to what figures to be an exciting Broncos offense in 2022.

This isn’t the sexiest of additions, but it’s an important one. You need these big uglies in the trenches to do the dirty work that will allow the flashy playmakers to do their thing on the field. I like this addition and I am excited to see what this means for Albert O. moving forward.

I still think we see the Broncos draft a tight end sometime during April’s NFL Draft, but it becomes much less of a need now with Tomlinson on board.