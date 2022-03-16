Being thankful this free agency period

We’re filling holes, stealing away Dallas Cowboys, and reloading for our next season.

And I can’t be happier that we’re not wallowing in the mire of 2nd and 3rd tier NFL QBs wondering if we have any hope at a winning season.

I’m not saying the Broncos are a shoo-in for the playoffs next season. They have young, new coaches and are a young team needing to use this season to solidify their play on both sides of the ball.

But I’m not researching Mitch Trubisky, Teddy Bridgewater, or Tyrod Taylor.

Even with the Broncos signing one of the highest risk players in the NFL as far as injury/suspensions, I’m still walking around with a smile on my face about what next season will look like for us.

We filled all the major holes I’ve been looking at. The Broncos don’t have a ton of cap space left considering signing draft picks, but they do have some room given that the Gregory contract has a pretty small hit for this season.

How are you feeling about our situation after yesterday’s moves? What roles would you like to see signed today?

Broncos News

Broncos sign T Calvin Anderson to one-year deal

The University of Texas alum has started five games for the Broncos during his tenure, including wins over the Cowboys and Chargers in 2021.

Broncos sign FB/TE Andrew Beck to one-year contract

The Broncos have retained one of their most versatile offensive players.

Media report: Broncos agree to terms with TE Eric Tomlinson on one-year contract

Denver has reportedly added a new veteran tight end to the position group.

Broncos agree to terms with ILB Josey Jewell on two-year deal

The Outlaw is staying in Denver.

Media reports: Broncos agree to terms with pass rusher Randy Gregory on five-year contract

The Broncos have reportedly added a top pass-rusher to their defense.

Broncos, Chargers gain ground on AFC West, rest of conference with aggressive start to offseason

No two teams have done more to close the gap in their division and conference than the Broncos and Chargers. Jim Trotter discusses their recent moves and why each could be seen as a legitimate contender.

Denver Broncos Sign ER Randy Gregory | Football Outsiders

Notes and analysis on the Denver Broncos signing former Dallas Cowboys ER Randy Gregory.

Tyler Lockett: Colin Kaepernick is ready for NFL return after workout - Sports Illustrated

He seems to think the QB should have another shot in the NFL.

Other NFL News

2022 NFL free agency tracker: Latest signings, trades, contract info for all 32 teams

The grand reshuffling of NFL rosters is upon us. So ... who's going where? NFL.com's free agency tracker provides real-time team-by-team updates of all the key additions and trades in this frenzied period.

2022 NFL free agency: Biggest takeaways from Tuesday's moves

What did Randy Gregory's decision to leave Dallas for Denver mean for the Cowboys and Broncos? Just how good can Shaq Mason be for the Bucs? Gregg Rosenthal digs into Tuesday's moves.

QB Baker Mayfield posts message thanking Cleveland fans on same day Browns brass meets with Deshaun Watson

On the same day the Browns' brass flew to Houston to meet with QB Deshaun Watson, Baker Mayfield posted a statement to social media thanking the city of Cleveland and its fans "for embracing my family and me."

QB Tyrod Taylor plans to sign 2-year, $17 million deal with New York Giants, source says

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who played last season with the Texans, intends to sign a two-year, $17 million deal with the New York Giants that includes $8.5 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

