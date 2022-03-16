Russell Wilson is officially a member of the Denver Broncos

The NFL’s new league year is officially here and that means that the Denver Broncos can officially announce and acknowledge that they traded(stole) for future Hall Of Fame, Super Bowl-winning, multi-time Pro Bowler, and all-around elite quarterback, Russell Wilson

Last week, George Paton and the Denver Broncos surprised the world by upstaging Aaron Rodgers's return to the Packers by announcing a blockbuster trade that would send Wilson and a fourth-round selection to the Broncos. In return, the Broncos would send multiple first and second-round picks along with quarterback Drew Lock, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, and tight end Noah Fant to Seattle.

Seahawks receive:

1st round pick

1st round pick

2nd round pick

2nd round pick

5th round pick

QBDrew Lock

IDL Shelby Harris

TE Noah Fant

Broncos receive:

QB Russell Wilson

4th round pick

Now the Broncos are instantly playoff and even Super Bowl candidates by adding Wilson to their roster. Also, they will now challenge Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to be kings in the AFC West once again.

Since joining the Seahawks back in 2012, Russell Wilson has started all but two games for the Seahawks and has been among the elites at the position during the span as well. Throughout his 10-year career, Wilson has passed for 37.059 yards, 292 touchdowns, and 87 interceptions. He has completed 65% of his passes throughout his career and has a career quarterback rating of 101.8 as well. He also has 4,689 yards rushing and an extra 23 career rushing touchdowns as well. Now, this production is coming to Denver for the next decade and along with it, hopefully, a few more Lombardi trophies as well.

Welcome to the Broncos Russell Wilson.