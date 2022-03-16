Russell Wilson already plans to work out with Broncos’ players “in a couple of days”

It took all of a couple of hours for Russell Wilson to put his introductory press conference with the Denver Broncos in the rearview mirror and begin preparing for the 2022 seasons. Mike Klis of 9News noted that Wilson’s next steps involved mastering the playbook and building chemistry with his new teammates.

“The next step is getting in the playbook, mastering that,” Wilson told 9News. “And really the biggest thing is getting with the guys and throwing. We have a whole plan set out. We’re throwing here in a couple days.”

Klis followed up noting that this would likely take place at Wilson’s workout facility in the San Diego area.

The passion and focus Wilson brought to his introductory press conference was a breath of fresh air. I got a lot of Peyton Manning vibes from him today. The attention to detail and the desire to outwork everyone in the building is impressive. If the results on the field match that intensity, we’re in for a lot of fun times in the coming years.